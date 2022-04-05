Utah Valley University Announces 2022-2023 Season of the Noorda Series

Utah Valley University has announced the 2022-2023 season of the Noorda Series, including a solo concert from Broadway legend Patti LuPone following her current acclaimed run in the revival of "Company." The list of world-class performers is below along with dates and details.

The Noorda Center for the Performing Arts at Utah Valley University is a home to inspiring events and a hub for the arts in Utah County. In addition to hundreds of performances and presentations by talented students and acclaimed faculty, the Noorda Series presents world-renowned, award-winning performers and artists. The Noorda is also proud to be the Utah County home for the Utah Symphony.

Alice, Dreaming of Wonderland

From the producers of B-The Underwater Bubble Show, which sold out The Noorda in the Spring of 2020, comes another vibrant, imaginative show for kids of all ages. Complete with circus acts, acrobatics, and live music, come experience Alice's Wonderland as you have never experienced it before!

Category: Family

Date: October 10 & 11

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Venue: Smith Theatre

Website: dreamingofwonderland.show/the-show/

Sō Percussion

An "exhilarating blend of precision and anarchy, rigor and bedlam" -The New Yorker. With a number of critically acclaimed albums, this unique band is celebrated for their vibrant percussion repertoire and numerous collaborations in classical music, pop, indie rock, contemporary dance, and theater. Experience percussion in a way you never imagined!

Category: Music

Date: November 7, 2022

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Concert Hall

Website: sopercussion.com

Come to The Noorda and enjoy a retro take on modern pop favorites. Created by Scott Bradlee in 2011, Postmodern Jukebox has played over a thousand shows on six different continents. Now they are coming to The Noorda! Listen to pop hits as you have never heard them before.

Category: Music

Date: November 10, 2022

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Concert Hall

Website: postmodernjukebox.com

This Irish-American fiddler was one of the original music stars of Riverdance and has been awarded a Grammy and nominated for an Emmy. She has played with superstars Sting, Hall and Oates, The Chieftains, and Patti Smith to name a few. This December, she will grace The Noorda stage with a Christmas concert sure to bring the family together and kick the season off right!

Category: Music

Date: December 3, 2022

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Concert Hall

Website: eileenivers.com

Mariachi Los Camperos

One of the most popular mariachi ensembles in the world, they were the first ever to perform at Carnegie Hall in 1964. This Grammy Award-winning group has performed for over 60 years on stage and television, and this December, they will bring their innovative mariachi to The Noorda for a Christmas concert. Viva la México!

Category: Music

Date: December 8, 2022

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Concert Hall

Website: mariachiloscamperos.com

From Wicked to Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and everything in between, Jessica Vosk is a consummate Broadway performer. Jessica made her Carnegie Hall debut in November, 2021 in a sold-out solo show titled My Golden Age. Her dazzling voice will delight the whole family!

Category: Music

Date: January 25, 2023

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Concert Hall

Website: jessicavosk.com

The Peking Acrobats - Defying gravity with amazing displays of strength, flexibility and power, this troupe pushes the limits of human ability. Their act includes expertly executed trick-cycling, precision tumbling, contortion, and gymnastics. Bring the whole family to experience this rich and ancient tradition.

Category: Family

Date: February 1, 2023

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Venue: Smith Theatre

Tony, Grammy, and Olivier award winning Patti LuPone graces The Noorda stage with an exciting evening celebrating her life and career on Broadway. Patti LuPone embodies the true stage chanteuse. This is sure to be an evening you won't want to miss!

Category: Music

Date: February 3, 2023

Time: 7:30

Venue: Concert Hall

Website: pattilupone.net

Ailey II

Founded in 1974 as the Alvin Ailey Repertory Ensemble, Ailey II brings the classic and contemporary Alvin Ailey Choreography around the country and right here to The Noorda. Considered a "Cultural Ambassador to the world" Alvin Ailey's choreography continues to explore the black experience in the United States.

Category: Dance

Date: February 6, 2023

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Smith Theatre

Website: alvinailey.org/about/ailey-ii

ChangYong Shin

First Prize Winner of the Utah's own Gina Bachauer International Artist Competition, Seoul International Music Competition, and the Hilton Head International Piano Competition, ChangYong Shin is quite accomplished early in his career. His performances are passionate and inspired, and he has received critical acclaim for his albums. Experience this new face poised to take the classical piano world by storm!

Category: Music

Date: March 14, 2023

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Concert Hall

Website: bachauer.com

changyongshin.com

Doo Wop Project

Doo Wop, dü-ˌwäp, noun: a genre of rhythm and blues music that originated among African-American youth in the 1940s. This group reimagines classics from all eras and "DooWopifies" them. From Jason Mraz to Garth Brooks, this band, featuring stars of Broadway's smash hits Jersey Boys and Motown: The Musical, puts their unique spin on the tunes for an authentic musical journey. Oh What a Night!

Category: Music

Date: March 24, 2023

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Concert Hall

Website: thedoowopproject.com