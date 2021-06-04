Utah Symphony Releases Summer 2021 Concert Schedule

The Utah Symphony today released a schedule of 25 live concerts in 12 cities throughout Utah for summer 2021. The orchestra performs along the Wasatch Front as part of its annual Summer Community Concert Series, in Park City for the 17th Deer Valley Music Festival and in rural communities near iconic locations to celebrate the 125th Anniversary of Utah for the Forever Mighty Tour. Utah Symphony | Utah Opera also offers free rebroadcasts of performances from USUO: On Demand each Sunday at 11:00 a.m. MDT as part of its new "Sunday Brunch Concert" streaming series.

SUMMER COMMUNITY CONCERT SERIES

Associate Conductor Conner Gray Covington leads the Utah Symphony in six concerts along the Wasatch Front in June and July as part of the Utah Symphony's annual Community Concert Series.

The summer season begins with a performance at the Draper Amphitheater (June 22) featuring orchestral favorites alongside newer works, including Quinn Mason's 2021 piece "Toast of the Town Overture."

Free outdoor concerts are offered at Taylorsville Dayzz 25th Anniversary (June 24), West Valley City's Cultural Celebration Center (July 5) and Salt Lake City's Gallivan Center (July 6) to thank the local community for its support.

Guest vocalist Capathia Jenkins performs a Patriotic Pops concert with the orchestra in Huntsville at Snowbasin Resort (July 3).

The Utah Symphony performs at the Thanksgiving Point Waterfall Amphitheater (July 7) with Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson narrating Copland's "Lincoln Portrait."

DEER VALLEY MUSIC FESTIVAL

The Utah Symphony performs 13 concerts in Park City, Utah from July 2-August 7 at the Utah Symphony's 17th Deer Valley Music Festival. In addition to previously announced performances, three chamber music performances at St. Mary's Church are added to the schedule.

The Utah Symphony performs 10 concerts at Deer Valley Resort's Snow Park Amphitheater including Patriotic Pops with Capathia Jenkins (July 2), Kool & the Gang (July 9), Kristin Chenoweth (July 10), Super Diamond (July 16), The Temptations (July 17), The Magical Music of Harry Potter (July 23), The Music of John Denver starring Jim Curry (July 24), Little River Band (July 30), 1812 Overture with Stephen Beus performing Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 2 (July 31), and The Beach Boys (August 7).

Three chamber orchestra concerts are presented at St. Mary's Church with Deer Valley Music Festival Principal Conductor Conner Gray Covington leading all three programs. Utah Symphony Acting Principal Cello Matthew Johnson performs Haydn's Cello Concerto No. 1 (July 14), Utah Symphony Principal Flute Mercedes Smith performs Mozart's Flute Concerto No. 2 (July 21) and Utah Symphony Associate Concertmaster Kathryn Eberle performs Chevalier de Saint-Georges' Violin Concerto No. 2 (July 28).

FOREVER MIGHTY TOUR

Featuring concerts from August 10-14, the Utah Symphony travels more than 500 miles to rural communities throughout the state on the "Forever Mighty Tour," part of Utah's 125th Anniversary Celebration, for free outdoor concerts in iconic locations led by Music Director Thierry Fischer.

Utah Violinist Aubree Oliverson joins the orchestra to perform music from Tchaikovsky, Vivaldi and Gardel on the tour in Cache Valley at the American West Heritage Center (August 10), near Bryce Canyon National Park at Ruby's Inn (August 12) and at the O.C. Tanner Amphitheater near Zion National Park in Springdale (August 14).

Fischer leads Beethoven Symphony No. 7 at a free tour preview concert at Abravanel Hall in Salt Lake City (August 4), at the Historic Main Street in Helper (August 11) and in Kanab at Angels Landing (August 13).

USUO: ON DEMAND - SUNDAY BRUNCH CONCERTS

Each Sunday morning throughout the summer, Utah Symphony | Utah Opera streams free, encore performances from its 2020-21 USUO: On Demand streaming season. Each program is shared "as live" on Sunday morning at 11:00 a.m. Mountain Time and available for on-demand viewing for a limited time following the initial rebroadcast.

For the first Sunday Brunch Concert on June 6, Music Director Thierry Fischer conducts Stravinsky's "Pulcinella" with vocalists Edith Grossman, Daniel O'Hearn and Seth Keeton and selections from Pergolesi's "Stabat Mater" with Utah Opera Resident Artists Julia Gershkoff and Edith Grossman. The concert was originally recorded in February 2021. More information is at https://usuo.org/on-demand/.

TICKET INFORMATION

Ticketing information for Community Concert Series and Forever Mighty Tour events is available at utahsymphony.org. No tickets are required for performances in Taylorsville, Gallivan Center or West Valley City or the USUO: On Demand Sunday Brunch concerts.

Tickets for Deer Valley Music Festival events can be purchased using the new Utah Symphony | Utah Opera mobile app, available free for iPhone and Android. Tickets may also be purchased online at deervalleymusicfestival.org, by calling USUO Patron Services at (801) 533-NOTE(6683) or through ArtTix.org. Discounts to select performances are available for students and subscribers.