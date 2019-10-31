Utah Symphony Presents RHAPSODY IN BLUE and UNWOUND

The Utah Symphony Masterworks series continues with Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue" and the continuation of UNWOUND. Highlights for both November 15 & 16 performances include guest pianist Kevin Cole tackling several of Gershwin's iconic works. Tickets are priced from $17-$92 and can be purchased at utahsymphony.org or by calling (801) 533-6683.

The UNWOUND series, an intermission-free program for casual classical experience first introduced during the 2018-19 season, will continue for the November 16 performance. Don't know when to clap? Don't worry about it. Don't know what to wear? Come as you are. Join us for UNWOUND, Utah Symphony's casual concert series at Abravanel Hall. No ties. No rules. Just music.

The November 15 & 16 performance programs will be identical with the exception of the November 15 concert Andrew Norman's "Sacred Geometry" and November 16 performance of Gershwin's "Promenade." This is Los Angeles based composer Andrew Norman's second year as Utah Symphony Composer-in-Association. "New creative ideas and innovations in music are important for any orchestra, so I am also looking forward to working for a second year with Andrew Norman as our Composer-in-Association," said Music Director Thierry Fischer.

Steeped from inspiration in architecture the luminous score of "Sacred Geometry" takes us on a walk through the Chartres Cathedral. The evening also features Gershwin's clarinet focused piece "Promenade" from the film "Shall We Dance" follows. Interestingly this is the only section of the film score that is published. The Gershwin family in effort with the Liberty of Congress and University of Michigan aim to eventually release a musicological critical edition of the full orchestra. Both nights, the program features one of Gershwin's most unknown pieces: Second Rhapsody for Piano and Orchestra. First appearing in the 1931 film "Delicious" it was later shaped into the composition we hear today. Following is perhaps one of America's most catchy songs "I Got Rhythm." Written for the musical "Girl Crazy" the piece became widespread and is often referred to as a model for famed jazz musicians like Nat King Cole. Gershwin's Cuban Overture follow with its rhythms deeply inspired by his whirlwind trip to Havana. The night will end with arguably Gershwin's greatest legacy to music "Rhapsody in Blue." Referred to by the "New York Times" on opening night as one "that could have been sold out at twice the size," Gershwin's talent is on full display. At the sign of the Rhapsody's opening clarinet glissando it's almost impossible to not become entranced by his musical masterpiece.

The evening features Pianist Kevin Cole, an award-winning concert performer, musical director, arranger, composer, vocalist and archivist whose repertoire includes the best of American Music with a particular affinity for the music of George Gershwin.

The Utah Symphony presents Rhapsody In Blue

November 14, 2019 | 7:30PM | de Jong Concert Hall at Harris Fine Arts Center (BYU)

Thierry Fischer, conductor

Kevin Cole, piano

Andrew Norman: Sacred Geometry

GERSHWIN: Second Rhapsody for Piano and Orchestra

GERSHWIN: "I Got Rhythm" Variations for Piano and Orchestra

GERSHWIN Walking the Dog GERSHWIN: Rhapsody in Blue

Masterworks Sponsor: O.C. Tanner

Concert Sponsor: The George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Foundation

November 16, 2019 | 7:30 PM | Abravanel Hall

Thierry Fischer, conductor

Kevin Cole, piano

GERSHWIN: Promenade ( "Walking the Dog")

GERSHWIN: "I Got Rhythm" Variations for Piano and Orchestra

GERSHWIN: Cuban Overture

GERSHWIN: Rhapsody in Blue

Season Sponsor: The George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Foundation

Masterworks Sponsor: O.C. Tanner

Tickets are priced from $20 to $92 and can be purchased at utahsymphony.org or by calling (801) 533-6683. Tickets increase $5 on the day of the performance.





Related Articles Shows View More Salt Lake City Stories

More Hot Stories For You