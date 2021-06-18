Utah Symphony Heads Outdoors For The Return Of Its Community Concert Series

Utahns are invited to a series of outdoor performances along the Wasatch Front when the Utah Symphony and Associate Conductor Conner Gray Covington head outdoors for the return of the Utah Symphony's annual Community Concert Series. This summer's series of six concerts features performances in Draper, Taylorsville, Huntsville, West Valley City, Salt Lake City and Lehi. More information is available at utahsymphony.org.

The series kicks off at the Draper Amphitheater on June 22, 2021 with Covington leading a program filled with orchestral favorites alongside newer symphonic sounds. The first and second halves of the program each begin with fanfares: Copland's "Fanfare to the Common Man" and Joan Tower's "Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman No. 1," dedicated to women "who take risks and are adventurous." Quinn Mason's recently premiered piece "Toast of the Town Overture," a festive and fun overture designed in the style of light operetta, is also on the program. Mason is described as "a brilliant composer just barely in his 20s who seems to make waves wherever he goes." (Theater Jones)

On June 24, 2021 the Utah Symphony performs at Taylorsville Dayzz at Valley Regional Park as part of the city's 25th anniversary. In addition to favorites from Bernstein, Copland and Strauss, the orchestra performs Quinn Mason's "Toast of the Town Overture" and Tchaikovsky's "1812 Overture." The concert is offered as a free gift to thank residents for their support of Utah Symphony | Utah Opera through Salt Lake County's Zoo, Arts & Parks Program and is followed by a movie in the park.

Capathia Jenkins, a favorite of Utah audiences, joins with the Utah Symphony for a Patriotic Celebration at Snowbasin Resort in Huntsville on July 3, 2021. Jenkins is a Brooklyn-born and raised actress who move recently starred as 'Medda' in the hit Disney production of Newsies' on Broadway. Her selections include "America the Beautiful," "God Bless America" and "Over the Rainbow" on a program featuring Americana and patriotic classics.

Two free concerts are offered at the beginning of July in Salt Lake County. Utah Symphony's annual "Música de la Utah Symphony" concert in West Valley City returns on July 5, 2021 at the Utah Cultural Celebration Center and the orchestra performs in downtown Salt Lake City at Gallivan Center on July 6, 2021. Covington leads programs highlighting music from Latin America's great symphonic composers, including Moncayo's "Huapango" and Piazzola's "Tangazo." Mozart's Symphony No. 40 is also on both concerts. The concert in West Valley City is offered as a free gift to thank residents for their support of Utah Symphony | Utah Opera through Salt Lake County's Zoo, Arts & Parks Program. The concert at Gallivan Center is offered for free to thank residents for their support through the Salt Lake City RDA, which helped fund the construction of Utah Opera's Production Studios.

The 2021 Community Concert Series concludes on July 7, 2021 with the Utah Symphony performing at Thanksgiving Point's stunning Waterfall Amphitheatre. Audiences will enjoy a musical celebration of the American spirit surrounded by the wonder of nature with Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson narrating Copland's "Lincoln Portrait."

No tickets are required for performances in Taylorsville, Gallivan Center or West Valley City. Tickets for performances in Draper, Huntsville and Lehi can be purchased through the presenter. More information is available at utahsymphony.org.