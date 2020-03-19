Utah Shakespeare Festival Cancels Performances For First Week in June

Utah Shakespeare Festival has released the following statement:

Even though the Utah Shakespeare Festival season is nearly three months away, we want to keep you informed about our responses to COVID-19 concerns. The safety and health of our patrons, staff, artists, and volunteers are the paramount concern, and we are monitoring the situation daily.

With that in mind, our season is moving forward with only minor changes: out of an abundance of caution, we have canceled performances and activities from June 1 to 9. Our ticket office is open now for telephone and web orders, and our windows for walk-up orders will open on June 10.

We are following advice from public health agencies and Southern Utah University and encouraging our staff and artists to take all reasonable precautions to protect themselves and our community. We are undertaking measures to disinfect and sanitize all our spaces so our theatres will be in peak condition to welcome you in June and beyond.

We anticipate sharing another wonderful season of world-class theatre with Festival friends near and far, and we look forward to seeing you on the Green and in our theatres this summer. Please take care of yourselves and know you're in our thoughts.





