Utah Punjabi Arts Academy to Bring Bhangra to Ring Around the Rose

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Repertory Dance Theatre's RING AROUND THE ROSE welcomes the artists of Utah Punjabi Arts Academy to the stage on September 12, 2026. These talented young dancers will share the vibrant art of Punjab in a joyful, wiggle-friendly performance designed for audiences of all ages.

Utah Punjabi Arts Academy returns to the Ring Around the Rose series for the fourth time and is always a crowd favorite. The performers will introduce audiences to the background and history of Bhangra, the energetic folk dance and music tradition originating in Punjab, India.

Audiences will experience a high-energy folk dance performance accompanied by the live Punjabi drum known as the dhol, featuring folk and classical drum rhythms alongside a fusion of popular Punjabi music and traditional dance. The performance is highly interactive, inviting audience members to learn and try a few Bhangra steps themselves.

Tickets are available for $8, or $30 for a family of four (not including fees).

For more information about this and other Utah Punjabi Arts Academy performances, please visit www.utahpunjabiarts.com.

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