Utah Opera to Spend Weeklong Educational Residency in Washington County

Students in select Washington County schools will enjoy live professional opera presentations during their school day when Utah Opera's resident artists perform for them throughout the week of March 21 to 25. The culminating event of the immersive residency in St. George is a concert for the general public performed by the five artists in St. George's Electric Theatre on Friday, March 25, at 7:00 P.M.

During their five-day visit to the area, Utah Opera Resident Artists will offer age-appropriate performances of the lively and colorful "Who Wants to be an Opera Star?" in area elementary schools, as well as the engaging and informative "Opera 101" and "Opera Up Close" for secondary school students.

Based on the format of popular game shows, "Who Wants to be an Opera Star?" allows the visiting artists to teach the fundamentals of opera to younger students. The artists act as contestants who demonstrate their answers with vocal selections, while the children serve as the studio audience. Students actively participate when they join the contestants in clapping rhythms, singing melodies, and identifying emotions in the music.

"Opera 101" and "Opera Up Close" are programs designed for secondary school students in choral programs. During the students' choir class period, the Utah Opera Resident Artists present musical numbers that illustrate and serve and starting points for discussions on important concepts in singing production, music history, musical theatre, and opera. They also take student questions to continue the conversation and share personal perspectives on their training and careers.

In-school performances for students are offered free of charge to Utah schools thanks to partial funding through the Utah State Legislature's Professional Outreach Programs in the Schools (POPS) program and the Elizabeth Brown Dee Fund for Music in the Schools.

On Friday, March 25, at 7:00 PM in the Electric Theatre (68 E Tabernacle Street), the Utah Opera Resident Artists will perform Water Works, a concert filled with musical numbers from opera, art song, and musical theatre that are connected by the theme of water. Included in the concert is the world premiere of a 15-minute opera titled Water Memory. Utah Opera commissioned this short work from librettist Leah Lemm and composer Andrew Maxfield; the opera is a poetic and musical rumination on the role of water in our lives.

The concert is approximately an hour in length and will be performed without intermission. Ticket prices for the concert are $5 for individuals or $10 for families (up to 6 people) and are available online at www.utahopera.org/events/stgeorge. Tickets will also be available at the door the evening of the concert.