Tuacahn Shows Will Go On With Some Adjustments

Tuacahn will continue its upcoming season, with some changes to the schedule.

Read the statement below:

With all the questions surrounding Tuacahn's upcoming concert and theater season related to COVID-19 concerns, we are pleased to announce that the shows will go on, with some changes to the schedule. This means you will still be able to see most of the artists you love, just at a later time.

In order to comply with the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and other government entities and in exercising an abundance of caution to maintain the health and safety of the Tuacahn staff and our wonderful patrons, the following changes have been made to Tuacahn's spring concert schedule and the Broadway Amphitheatre season.



Spring Concert Series

Most of our concerts and events from March 19 to May 2 have been rescheduled or will be rescheduled, with a few cancellations as outlined below.

* The Magic of Queen - rescheduled for November 12, 2020.

* Elton John's Greatest Hits Live! - rescheduled for March 13, 2021.

* Unforgettable Fire - Canceled

* Lee Brice - pending reschedule date.

* Professional Bull Riding (PBR) - rescheduled for April 2-3, 2021

* Kristin Chenoweth - pending reschedule date.

* The Oak Ridge Boys - is rescheduled for April 17, 2021.

* The Carpenters Tribute - pending reschedule date.

* Bill Engvall - rescheduled for March 19, 2021.

* Scotty McCreery - pending reschedule date.

* STYX - Canceled

* Frank Wildhorn and Friends - Canceled

* Brian Regan - is rescheduled for Oct 26-27, 2020.

These newly rescheduled performances will be recorded for a Netflix special, so you definitely won't want to miss these new dates!

We will honor all current concert tickets for the new dates.

Broadway Amphitheatre Season

Tuacahn's Broadway Amphitheatre season will delay its start until June 12, 2020. The new performance calendar is available now at TUACAHN.ORG/CALENDAR.

We understand these changes will impact many of our patrons and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. For those of you with tickets to affected shows, our friendly box office staff will contact you via email or phone in the coming days.

In order to ensure that Tuacahn Amphitheatre can weather this storm and continue to share stories that uplift, inspire and entertain we need your help.

To stay connected with Tuacahn we are asking patrons to:

Simply reschedule your tickets. The box office will contact you to reschedule your tickets to another performance of the same show.

If you're unsure when you will be able to attend in the future, please accept a gift card valid for any performance in the next 18 months rather than requesting a refund. We will be back with amazing productions and performances soon, and you will be thrilled to get out and enjoy them on a future date.

If you don't think you will be able to join us for a future show, please consider turning your unused tickets into a tax-deductible donation to Tuacahn.

Contribute your support with a tax-deductible donation of any amount at TUACAHN.ORG/DONATE.

Tuacahn will contact patrons directly via email with additional updates and information for changing tickets. We are limiting our onsite staff, so the best way to reach our box office team is by e-mail at boxoffice@tuacahn.org or by telephone at 435.652.3300.

We appreciate your patience as we all work together to navigate these uncharted waters. Despite these recent setbacks, we are looking forward to a fantastic Broadway season featuring an underlying message of hope with Annie, Disney's Beauty and the Beast and The Count of Monte Cristo in the outdoor Amphitheatre along with Smokey Joe's Café in the Indoor Hafen Theatre. And if ever there were a time for such a hope-filled theme, this is the perfect year.





Related Articles Shows View More Salt Lake City Stories

More Hot Stories For You