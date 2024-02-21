Tuacahn Season to Offer New Seating, Parking and More

From expanded seating options to more parking and more ways to enjoy a meal prior to the show, there is a flurry of activity happening in the red rock canyon of southern Utah, gearing up for what is projected to be one of Tuacahn’s biggest seasons ever.



“It’s always exciting to see growth, and the capital growth that comes with it makes the experience at Tuacahn something new and exciting for our audiences every year,” said Kevin Smith, Tuacahn CEO.



Most people will get their first glimpse of that growth via the website when they purchase tickets and see there are two new sections available on the left and right sides of the original Amphitheatre.



“We now have 2,450 seats available for our musicals, and with some additional configuration we should be able to accommodate 2,500 for our concerts,” Smith said.



Not only are there more seats, even more come with the extremely popular padding that was introduced last year, bringing the total number of padded seats from 200 to 700 this year.



“There really isn’t a bad seat in the house, whether people are front and center or in one of the new side areas,” Smith said. “But we know the padded center area will likely be the most sought after.”



The improvements go beyond simply adding more seats on the left and right sides. Additional lighting, sound and other technical equipment has also been added to improve the experience of everyone sitting in the newer sections.



With more people sitting in the theater, the need for more places to park has also been addressed, with 46 more parking stalls located in the newly paved overflow parking section near the actor’s on-site housing.



“We think this area will be used on nights when we are sold out, as well as evenings when we have shows in both the indoor and outdoor theaters,” Smith said.



Additional entrances and exits going in and out of the Amphitheatre have also been opened to allow for easier access.



With the increasing popularity of the delicious cuisine and unbeatable views available at the Tuacahn Café, the outdoor dining space is getting an upgrade with a beautiful patio awning that can provide shade, as well as protection from the occasional rain. The patio will be equipped with misters in the summer and heaters in the cooler weather to make the outdoor dining even more pleasant. Plus, retractable screens have been installed to allow patrons to continue dining, while offering necessary privacy for the actors during soundchecks and rehearsals happening on the stage below.



“We hope people will come and enjoy a lovely meal before the show,” Smith said, adding that the Tuacahn Café can also accommodate larger groups and special events. “It’s something we’ve been doing, but we want to continue offering even more opportunities for large groups and events.”

How to Purchase Tickets



Take advantage of the new experiences at Tuacahn while enjoying five new-to-Tuacahn musicals including Disney’s Frozen, Anastasia and Jersey Boys: The Story of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons in the Outdoor Amphitheatre and Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash and A Christmas Carol, The Musical in the Indoor Hafen Theatre. For ticket information go to www.tuacahn.org or call the box office at 435-652-3300.