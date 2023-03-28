Theatre-Maker George Plautz to be Honored in Theatre Memorial

George Plautz, who spent a majority of his life contributing to the theatre as a performer, director, playwright, and producer, will be honored at a memorial on April 23rd called "Sunday in the Theatre with George." The event will start at 6 pm and will feature performances by local artists, as well as refreshments. Wasatch Theatre Company, George's home for the last 23 years, hosts.

The event is named after the Stephen Sondheim musical Sunday in the Park with George, which was one of George's favorite musicals.

Featured performers will include Sallie Cooper, Jim Dale, Peggy Tseng, and Elise Hanson, as well as short scenes and videos from past works by George. There will also be a short open-mic if there are additional contributions for attendees.

George Plautz passed away March 9, 2023 surrounded by his family and friends.

"George was a one-of-a-kind human," said Jim Martin, WTC Executive Director. "He is irreplaceable. We will continue to find ways to honor George's memory and keep his spirit alive."

The event is free and non-ticketed. Inquiries can be made to Jim Martin at jimm.wtc@gmail.com.