The Ziegfeld Theater to present "The Scarlet Pimpernel," a swashbuckling action/adventure musical, based on Baroness Orczy's famous 20th-century novel about the French Revolution and the battle for Liberty, Equality and Fraternity.

With an epic, sweeping book by Nan Knighton and a rousing and passionate score by Knighton and Frank Wildhorn, The Scarlet Pimpernel is a colorful window into 18th century French and British history.

The Scarlet Pimpernel is directed by Morgan Parry, choreographed by Kaylee Nelson, with music direction by Kelli Morris.

The Ziegfeld Theater continues its eleventh season with a Utah favorite. Under the executive leadership of Caleb Parry, the theater pursues a mission of "Professional Standard, Community Spirit" as it strives to bring quality entertainment to diverse audiences in Northern Utah.

The opening performance is Friday, February 24th. $10 Student Night is Saturday, February 25th, and ASL night is Friday, March 10th. Performances are 7:30 p.m. every Friday and Saturday, as well as Monday, March 6th and 13th, Thursday March 16th. Saturday matinee is March 11th at 2:00 p.m.