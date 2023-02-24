Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Ziegfeld Theater To Present THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL

Based on Baroness Orczy's famous 20th-century novel about the French Revolution and the battle for Liberty, Equality and Fraternity.

Feb. 24, 2023  

The Ziegfeld Theater to present "The Scarlet Pimpernel," a swashbuckling action/adventure musical, based on Baroness Orczy's famous 20th-century novel about the French Revolution and the battle for Liberty, Equality and Fraternity.

With an epic, sweeping book by Nan Knighton and a rousing and passionate score by Knighton and Frank Wildhorn, The Scarlet Pimpernel is a colorful window into 18th century French and British history.

The Scarlet Pimpernel is directed by Morgan Parry, choreographed by Kaylee Nelson, with music direction by Kelli Morris.

The Ziegfeld Theater continues its eleventh season with a Utah favorite. Under the executive leadership of Caleb Parry, the theater pursues a mission of "Professional Standard, Community Spirit" as it strives to bring quality entertainment to diverse audiences in Northern Utah.

The opening performance is Friday, February 24th. $10 Student Night is Saturday, February 25th, and ASL night is Friday, March 10th. Performances are 7:30 p.m. every Friday and Saturday, as well as Monday, March 6th and 13th, Thursday March 16th. Saturday matinee is March 11th at 2:00 p.m.




HAMILTON to Return to Salt Lake City as Part of Broadway at the Eccles 23-24 Season Photo
HAMILTON to Return to Salt Lake City as Part of Broadway at the Eccles 23-24 Season
HAMILTON will return as part of the Broadway at the Eccles Series for the 23-24 season.
Tuacahn Construction To Enhance Patron, Actor Experience Photo
Tuacahn Construction To Enhance Patron, Actor Experience
This year whether you’re coming for one of the fabulous Broadway theater productions, or any of the spring concert series, you’re likely to notice a few changes in the iconic red rock canyon. Tuacahn has been getting a bit of a face lift.
Young Dancers Explore Historic Moments At RDTs RING AROUND THE ROSE Photo
Young Dancers Explore Historic Moments At RDT's RING AROUND THE ROSE
RDT's Ring Around the Rose season continues with another unforgettable, interactive experience with SOUTH VALLEY CREATIVE DANCE on March 11 in the Leona Wagner Black Box Theatre.
Utah Symphony Presents AN AMERICAN IN PARIS in Concert This Month Photo
Utah Symphony Presents AN AMERICAN IN PARIS in Concert This Month
On February 24 and 25, the Utah Symphony performs An American In Paris Film in Concert, where fans will be able to experience the thrills and delights of the City of Light paired with George Gershwin's iconic musical score.

More Hot Stories For You


The Ziegfeld Theater To Present THE SCARLET PIMPERNELThe Ziegfeld Theater To Present THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL
February 24, 2023

The Ziegfeld Theater to present “The Scarlet Pimpernel,” a swashbuckling action/adventure musical, based on Baroness Orczy's famous 20th-century novel about the French Revolution and the battle for Liberty, Equality and Fraternity.
HAMILTON to Return to Salt Lake City as Part of Broadway at the Eccles 23-24 SeasonHAMILTON to Return to Salt Lake City as Part of Broadway at the Eccles 23-24 Season
February 21, 2023

HAMILTON will return as part of the Broadway at the Eccles Series for the 23-24 season.
Tuacahn Construction To Enhance Patron, Actor ExperienceTuacahn Construction To Enhance Patron, Actor Experience
February 17, 2023

This year whether you’re coming for one of the fabulous Broadway theater productions, or any of the spring concert series, you’re likely to notice a few changes in the iconic red rock canyon. Tuacahn has been getting a bit of a face lift.
Wasatch Theatre Company To Present Sarah Ruhl's THE MELANCHOLY PLAY This MarchWasatch Theatre Company To Present Sarah Ruhl's THE MELANCHOLY PLAY This March
February 16, 2023

Wasatch Theatre Company continues its 25th season with THE MELANCHOLY PLAY by Sarah Ruhl. 
Young Dancers Explore Historic Moments At RDT's RING AROUND THE ROSEYoung Dancers Explore Historic Moments At RDT's RING AROUND THE ROSE
February 14, 2023

RDT's Ring Around the Rose season continues with another unforgettable, interactive experience with SOUTH VALLEY CREATIVE DANCE on March 11 in the Leona Wagner Black Box Theatre.
share