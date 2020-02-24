The World Premiere Of ASS Announced At Pioneer Theatre Company

Article Pixel Feb. 24, 2020  

The World Premiere Of ASS Announced At Pioneer Theatre Company

The World Premiere of Ass, written by Ellen Simon (daughter of playwright Neil Simon), premieres at Pioneer Theatre Company's (PTC) March 27, 2020 and runs through April 11, 2020.

In this witty and acrimonious World Premiere, a brilliant sculptor in failing health is forced to deal with his son and his ninth wife. He confronts his own mortality and the claims of family versus art in this witty and engaging look at complicated relationships and a family who sometimes behaves badly.

For more information visit www.pioneertheatre.org.




