THE CHOSEN Comes in Third at Box Office Opening Weekend

Angel Studios-the platform empowering creators to crowdfund, create, and then distribute films and TV series globally with full creative control and backed by thousands of Angel investors-has announced that's it's signature series, The Chosen: Season 3-with a $3.7 million Friday gross-is on pace to have an historic weekend at the box office and looks likely to come in #3. Angel Studios expects a strong Sunday night showing from fans.

"For the second year in a row, The Chosen is capturing the imagination of moviegoers around the country. After the overwhelming response of Chosen fans-and now Wingfeather Saga fans at a packed theatrical event in Nashville last week-we're seeing that the same audiences who have helped us break streaming records can have similar impact at the box office," said Neal Harmon, CEO of Angel Studios. "And, in addition to the estimated $3.7 million Friday, based on last year's Chosen special, we expect The Chosen Season 3 Sunday sales to exceed Saturday's, partially driven by a strong showing anticipated on Sunday night."

The Chosen: Season 3: Opening Weekend Box Office Data

Last Year's Christmas with The Chosen: The Messengers Finished #4 opening weekend, this year's The Chosen Season 3 is on pace to finish at #3

The Chosen Season 3 will end up doubling the box office revenue from last year's opening weekend,and that was the #1 most successful Fathom Event in history.

About Angel Studios: Angel Studios is the home of stories that amplify light. Through its platform, thousands of "Angel" investors choose which titles will be created, funded, and distributed. Angel Studios allows creators and audiences to form passionate communities around their creative projects, making the story behind the story as important as the final project itself. The studios' first projects-The Chosen and Dry Bar Comedy-have earned billions of views around the world. Learn more at Angel.com.