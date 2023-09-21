Salt Lake Acting Company Will Produce CAN I SAY YES TO THAT DRESS? in October

Salt Lake Acting Company will produce the World Premiere of “CAN I SAY YES TO THAT DRESS?” by Sarah Shippobotham, playing from September 27th to October 29th, 2023.

Tickets available by calling SLAC's Ticketing Office at 801.363.7522 or by visiting the website Click Here.

Synopsis:

From the mind and experiences of the celebrated Sarah Shippobotham. Stuck in a wedding dress changing room, a middle-aged woman questions her life choices and what it really means to be a woman. This hilarious and touching one-person tour de force is a can’t miss experience only at Salt Lake Acting Company.

CAN I SAY YES TO THAT DRESS? will run from September 27th to October 29th with performances Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30 PM and Sunday at 1 PM and 6 PM.

For specific performance times, please visit our website Click Here.

Location:

Salt Lake Acting Company

168 W 500 N

Salt Lake City, UT 84103

Creative Team:

Playwright - Sarah Shippobotham

Director - Jamie Rocha Allan

Set Designer - Cara Pomeroy

Lighting Designer - Jessica Greenberg**

Co-Lighting Designer - James Craig**

Costume Designer - Spencer Potter

Sound Designer - Cynthia L. Kehr Rees**

Props Designer - Arika Shockmel

Dramaturg - Alexandra Harbold

Stage Manager - Tahra Veasley

Construction Supervisor - Erik Reichert

Lead Electrician - David Smith

Joining the creative team as part of SLAC's Professional Theatre Program for Emerging Artists will be:

Asst. Director - Camden Barrett

Cast List:

Sarah Shippotham* - Sîan Jones

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States

**The Lighting Designers for Can I Say Yes to That Dress? are represented by United Scenic Artists Local USA 829 of the IATSE