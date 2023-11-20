Salt Lake Acting Company to Produce Elephant & Piggie's: "We Are in a Play!" for the Whole Family
Salt Lake Acting Company to Produce: Elephant & Piggie's: “We Are in a Play!” by Mo Willems and Deborah Wick La Puma.
Elephant & Piggie's: “We are in a Play!” will run from December 1st to December 30th, 2023, Friday evenings at 7 PM until December 15th. Saturday, and Sunday at 12 PM and 3 PM, with additional performances at 12 PM and 3 PM on December 21, 22, 27, 28, and 29. Dark Monday's and Tuesday's.
For easy access, we have attached a calendar with performance times listed. Specific performance information is also available on our Click Here
Click Here, or by calling the Ticketing Office at (801)363-7522 during regular business hours, 11 AM to 5 PM Monday through Friday.
