Salt Lake Acting Company Premieres FORM OF A GIRL UNKNOWN

Salt Lake Acting Company (SLAC), Utah's leading destination for brave, contemporary theatre, presents the world premiere of FORM OF A GIRL UKNOWN by Charly Evon Simpson. The atypical coming-of-age dramedy is being produced in SLAC's Upstairs Theatre October 16 through November 17, 2019.

Amali is twelve years old, she is wise, and she is fascinated - by A Midsummer Night's Dream; by her changing body; by the story of the children killed in the woods. With humor, magic, blood, and fire, this play is not your typical coming-of-age story.

Like its 49th season opener, DEATH OF A DRIVER, SLAC provided a workshop setting for FORM OF A GIRL UNKNOWN furthering the theatre company's dedication to nurturing the stories of exciting new voices in the American theatre. Through a partnership with The David Ross Fetzer Foundation for Emerging Artists (aka The Davey Foundation), FORM OF A GIRL UNKNOWN received a week-long workshop at Salt Lake Acting Company, culminating in a sold-out reading.

The play was also one of two of Simpson's works named on the 2019 Kilroy's List, which features "highly recommended un- and under-produced new plays by woman, trans, and non-binary authors." In regard to the production, Simpson stated:

I am so excited and touched that FORM OF A GIRL UNKNOWN is having its world premiere at Salt Lake Acting Company. A little over a year ago, I sat at SLAC with a wonderful team of people to workshop the play. I learned so much from not only those taking part in the workshop, but also from the audience who asked wonderful questions and shared their impressions (One audience member, a twelve year old, gave me the best feedback I've ever received for the play). I left Salt Lake City last summer hoping the play would some way, somehow make its way back to SLAC...and now the dream is coming true.

Making her Salt Lake Acting Company debut with FORM OF A GIRL UNKNOWN is Amanda Morris*, who plays Amali. A resident of New York City, she was previously seen by Utah audiences in Lyric Rep's A RAISIN IN THE SUN.

Daisy Allred, Aaliyah Ann*, and Bradley Hatch all return to the SLAC Upstairs Theatre, having appeared in SATURDAY'S VOYEUR 2019. They play Marina, Charise, and Finn, respectively. Latoya Cameron* (THE CAKE) and Susanna Florence* (PTC's SWEAT) return to FORM OF A GIRL UNKNOWN after appearing in the workshop production last summer. Cameron plays Ma and Florence plays Dr G/Policewoman.

The production is helmed by Lark and WP Theatre alum Melissa Crespo, who also directed a form of a girl unknown workshop at Westport County Playhouse earlier this year. "FORM OF A GIRL UNKNOWN is a gift to the American Theater and it is an honor to direct the world premiere," said Crespo. "When Charly and I first met at The Lark a year ago for a workshop of FORM OF A GIRL, I immediately knew I was part of something special. Charly is fearless and giving voice to so many different perspectives-I hope everyone sees our production."

Crespo is joined on the creative team by Shoko Kambara (Scenic Design), Alicia Washington (Costume Design), Jessica Greenberg (Lighting Design), Jennifer Jackson (Sound Design), Linda Brown (Specialty Prop Design). The production will be stage managed by Jennie Sant.

As part of its commitment to helping to further the work of other local nonprofits whose missions align with SLAC's and/or the themes represented in SLAC's plays, the theatre is also announcing a partnership with Volunteers of America, Utah's Youth Resource Center. During the entire run of FORM OF A GIRL UNKNOWN, SLAC will be collecting feminine hygiene product donations on behalf of the center.

FORM OF A GIRL UNKNOWN runs October 16 through November 17, 2019. Tickets can be obtained via tickets.saltlakeactingcompany.org, in person at the SLAC box office, or by calling 801.363.7522.

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States





