SOCIAL CURRENTS to Make Debut in RDT's Link Series
Meraki Dance Theatre and Alicia Trump collaborate on the dance work at Salt Lake City's Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center.
Repertory Dance Theatre (RDT)'s Link Series will present Social Currents, an evening of contemporary dance by Alicia Trump and Meraki Dance Theatre, November 5–7 at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center. Featuring choreography created by Trump in collaboration with Meraki Dance Theatre company dancers, along with guest performers from Groove the Academy, the performance explores the complexities of the shared human experience and the possibility of creating a more hopeful future together.
Through bold, thought-provoking movement, Social Currents examines the forces shaping contemporary life, including society, culture, and the many ways people connect, collide, and coexist. The first section confronts the challenges and contradictions of the world we inhabit, inviting audiences to consider urgent questions about our collective future and the impact of our individual and shared choices.
The evening then shifts toward a renewed sense of energy and optimism. With movement that celebrates hope, unity, and resilience, the second section offers a vision of what becomes possible when people come together with a shared purpose.
Together, these contrasting works create an evening that challenges audiences to reflect on the world around them while imagining new possibilities for connection and meaningful change. Social Currents celebrates dance as a powerful medium for exploring our differences, recognizing our common ground, and envisioning a stronger collective future.
RDT's Link Series provides a platform for independent choreographers and dance artists to share their work with Salt Lake City audiences, fostering artistic exchange and expanding opportunities for contemporary dance in Utah.
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