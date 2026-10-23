SOCIAL CURRENTS to Make Debut in RDT's Link Series

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Repertory Dance Theatre (RDT)'s Link Series will present Social Currents, an evening of contemporary dance by Alicia Trump and Meraki Dance Theatre, November 5–7 at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center. Featuring choreography created by Trump in collaboration with Meraki Dance Theatre company dancers, along with guest performers from Groove the Academy, the performance explores the complexities of the shared human experience and the possibility of creating a more hopeful future together.

Through bold, thought-provoking movement, Social Currents examines the forces shaping contemporary life, including society, culture, and the many ways people connect, collide, and coexist. The first section confronts the challenges and contradictions of the world we inhabit, inviting audiences to consider urgent questions about our collective future and the impact of our individual and shared choices.

The evening then shifts toward a renewed sense of energy and optimism. With movement that celebrates hope, unity, and resilience, the second section offers a vision of what becomes possible when people come together with a shared purpose.

Together, these contrasting works create an evening that challenges audiences to reflect on the world around them while imagining new possibilities for connection and meaningful change. Social Currents celebrates dance as a powerful medium for exploring our differences, recognizing our common ground, and envisioning a stronger collective future.

RDT's Link Series provides a platform for independent choreographers and dance artists to share their work with Salt Lake City audiences, fostering artistic exchange and expanding opportunities for contemporary dance in Utah.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 8 Days 18 Hrs 32 Min 19 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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