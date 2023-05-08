Review: ONCE at Hale Center Theater Orem is Expressively Real

ONCE plays through June 3, 2023. 

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

FROZEN Regional Premiere is Coming To Tuacahn In 2024 Photo 1 FROZEN Regional Premiere is Coming To Tuacahn In 2024
Review: Hale Centre Theatre's HELLO, DOLLY! is Infused with Joy Photo 2 Review: Hale Centre Theatre's HELLO, DOLLY! is Infused with Joy
Utah Opera to Present THE (R)EVOLUTION OF STEVE JOBS in May Photo 3 Utah Opera to Present THE (R)EVOLUTION OF STEVE JOBS in May
Video: Get a First Look at HELLO, DOLLY! at Hale Centre Theatre Photo 4 Video: Get a First Look at HELLO, DOLLY! at Hale Centre Theatre

Video: Get a First Look at HELLO, DOLLY! at Hale Centre Theatre

ONCE at Hale Center Theater Orem is built on gritty realism and polished with expressive strokes of emotion.

ONCE (book by Enda Walsh, music and lyrics by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová) is based on an Oscar-winning 2007 film and itself won eight Tony Awards in 2012, including Best Musical. Guy meets Girl. Together they overcome heartbreak through music, helping one another move forward with their lives.

Kristian Huff as Guy (double cast with Will Ingram) stuns with powerful, raw vocals, and Malia Mackay as Girl (double cast with Rachel Ryan Nicholes) is sharp-witted yet tender. Together they drive the narrative with self-assurance, mutual admiration, and weighty sentiment.

Other memorable performances comes from Summer Farnsworth as Reza (double cast with Makenzie Belnap), Carson Davies as the Bank Manager (double cast with Clark Woolstenhulme), Caleb Collier as Billy (double cast with Patrick Kintz), DeLayne Bluth Dayton as Baruska (double cast with Shaunna Thompson), and Brian Tanner as Da (double cast with David Kocherhans).

Really the entire cast is laudable for their enjoyable portrayals and especially their impressive onstage playing of instruments from the guitar and ukulele to the violin and mandolin to the piano and accordion.

The naturalistic direction by David Morgan is both finely tuned and well attuned to the special nature of the piece. His collaborators, including music director Jenny McKay and choreographer Jennifer Hill Barlow, succeed in carrying out his vision and doing justice to the show's unique demands.

The astonishing set by Brad Shelton is mind-blowingly cool, textured and painted to look like a real street corner with asphalt and sidewalk. It is adaptable to represent multiple locations with the assistance of the atmospheric media design and lighting by Ryan Fallis, which paints the scenes and moods with broad strokes of color, shapes, light, and shadow. Dvorah Governale's carefully selected costumes fill out the world with further detail.

A local production of ONCE is a rare occurrence in Utah, and this one has everything going for it. It's truly not to be missed.

ONCE plays through June 3, 2023. For tickets, call the box office at 801-226-8600 or visit www.haletheater.org.

Photo Credit: Photo by Suzy O Photography.




RELATED STORIES - Salt Lake City

Video: Get a First Look at HELLO, DOLLY! at Hale Centre Theatre Photo
Video: Get a First Look at HELLO, DOLLY! at Hale Centre Theatre

Get a first look at Hello, Dolly at Hale Centre Theatre!

Review: Hale Centre Theatres HELLO, DOLLY! is Infused with Joy Photo
Review: Hale Centre Theatre's HELLO, DOLLY! is Infused with Joy

HELLO, DOLLY! on Hale Centre Theatre’s Centre Stage in Sandy defies you not to have a good time as it woos you with its winning personality and jubilant disposition. This production of the classic musical is sincerely entertaining through and through.

Utah Opera to Present THE (R)EVOLUTION OF STEVE JOBS in May Photo
Utah Opera to Present THE (R)EVOLUTION OF STEVE JOBS in May

In its Salt Lake City premiere—and the Utah Opera's 2022-23 season finale—Mason Bates & Mark Campbell's The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs will bring innovation to the operatic stage for five performances at the Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre this May with a soulful exploration of the iconic figure—Steve Jobs.

Utah Opera Celebrates Utahs Landscapes and Communities With “Music Elevated: Forever Photo
Utah Opera Celebrates Utah's Landscapes and Communities With “Music Elevated: Forever Mighty State Tour”

Utah Symphony | Utah Opera, along with Governor Spencer Cox, are thrilled to announced the “Music Elevated: Forever Mighty® State Tour”— continuing USUO’s mission to connect communities through great live music, give back to Utah residents, and serve the entire state.


From This Author - Tyler Hinton

Tyler Hinton has been a contributing editor at BroadwayWorld since January 2012. He has a BA from Brigham Young University (BYU) in Communications with an emphasis in Public Relations and a minor in T... (read more about this author)

Review: ONCE at Hale Center Theater Orem is Expressively RealReview: ONCE at Hale Center Theater Orem is Expressively Real
Review: Hale Centre Theatre's HELLO, DOLLY! is Infused with JoyReview: Hale Centre Theatre's HELLO, DOLLY! is Infused with Joy
Review: Wasatch Theatre Company's FUN HOME is Strikingly ImpactfulReview: Wasatch Theatre Company's FUN HOME is Strikingly Impactful
Review: HAIRSPRAY at the Eccles Theater is EffervescentReview: HAIRSPRAY at the Eccles Theater is Effervescent

Videos

Video: Daveed Diggs Sings 'Under the Sea' in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip Video Video: Daveed Diggs Sings 'Under the Sea' in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip
The Company of SPAMALOT Gets Ready for the Kennedy Center Video
The Company of SPAMALOT Gets Ready for the Kennedy Center
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More Video
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More
Watch Audiences Get a First Taste of GREY HOUSE Video
Watch Audiences Get a First Taste of GREY HOUSE
View all Videos

Salt Lake City SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Indianapolis Jones
Off Broadway Theater (6/02-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Irving Berlin's White Christmas
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (11/24-12/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Charlie & the Chocolate Factory
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (5/13-10/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# PUFFS, Or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years At A Certain School of Magic and Magic
West Valley Performing Arts Center (6/08-7/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# West Side Story
West Valley Performing Arts Center (8/03-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tarzan
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (5/20-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jekyll & Hyde: The Musical
Draper Historic Theatre (5/08-5/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Macbeth
Tooele Valley Theatre (6/08-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dracula vs. The Hunchback
Off Broadway Theater (10/06-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# It’s a Wondrous Life
Off Broadway Theater (11/03-11/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU