Review: Mandy Patinkin at the Eccles Theater was Unconventional and Unforgettable

Mandy Patinkin IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE played the Eccles Theater for one night only on Saturday, November 19, 2022, spotlighting the stage and screen star's distinctive singing, acting and personality.

Mandy Patinkin is a Tony winner (from three nominations) and Emmy winner (from seven nominations) originated the major roles of Che in EVITA, George in SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE, and Archibald in THE SECRET GARDEN.

More than just a concert, this was a true one-man show filled with musical monologues and multiple characters, brought to life with several props and Patinkin's unique flair. His deeply rich vocals and equally rich characterizations were well-matched to his fervent delivery.

It was an unconventional evening of wall-to-wall music with little time for dialogue, with the exception of occasional droll banter with the audience.

Highlights of the set list included "Bohemian Rhapsody," "Soliloquy" from CAROUSEL, "Rock Island" from THE MUSIC MAN, "Being Alive" from COMPANY, and his original, "Buckingham."

Patinkin also sang a variety of songs in Yiddish from "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" to the "Hokey Pokey" to an Irving Berlin tribute medley to "Somewhere Over the Rainbow."

For fans of the living legend, the whole affair was an experience surely never to be forgotten.

