Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Review: Mandy Patinkin at the Eccles Theater was Unconventional and Unforgettable

MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE played the Eccles Theater for one night only on Saturday, November 19, 2022.

Nov. 21, 2022  
Review: Mandy Patinkin at the Eccles Theater was Unconventional and Unforgettable

Mandy Patinkin IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE played the Eccles Theater for one night only on Saturday, November 19, 2022, spotlighting the stage and screen star's distinctive singing, acting and personality.

Mandy Patinkin is a Tony winner (from three nominations) and Emmy winner (from seven nominations) originated the major roles of Che in EVITA, George in SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE, and Archibald in THE SECRET GARDEN.

More than just a concert, this was a true one-man show filled with musical monologues and multiple characters, brought to life with several props and Patinkin's unique flair. His deeply rich vocals and equally rich characterizations were well-matched to his fervent delivery.

It was an unconventional evening of wall-to-wall music with little time for dialogue, with the exception of occasional droll banter with the audience.

Highlights of the set list included "Bohemian Rhapsody," "Soliloquy" from CAROUSEL, "Rock Island" from THE MUSIC MAN, "Being Alive" from COMPANY, and his original, "Buckingham."

Patinkin also sang a variety of songs in Yiddish from "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" to the "Hokey Pokey" to an Irving Berlin tribute medley to "Somewhere Over the Rainbow."

For fans of the living legend, the whole affair was an experience surely never to be forgotten.

Live! at the Eccles is to be applauded for hosting this Broadway solo act, and here's hoping for many more to come. For information on upcoming performances in the Live! at the Eccles series or to buy tickets, call ArtTix at 801-355-ARTS (2787) or visit www.artsaltlake.org.

Photo Credit: Mandy Patinkin.




THE CHOSEN Comes in Third at Box Office Opening Weekend Photo
THE CHOSEN Comes in Third at Box Office Opening Weekend
Angel Studios–the platform empowering creators to crowdfund, create, and then distribute films and TV series globally with full creative control and backed by thousands of Angel investors–has announced that's it's signature series, The Chosen: Season 3–with a $3.7 million Friday gross–is on pace to have an historic weekend at the box office and looks likely to come in #3.
Review: Hale Centre Theatres THE LITTLE MERMAID is Magical Photo
Review: Hale Centre Theatre's THE LITTLE MERMAID is Magical
Disney’s THE LITTLE MERMAID on Hale Centre Theatre’s Centre Stage in Sandy is an oceanic paradise of possibilities--you never know what new visual delight might be in store.
SAMBA FOGO Comes to RDTs Ring Around The Rose Photo
SAMBA FOGO Comes to RDT's Ring Around The Rose
Repertory Dance Theatre's RING AROUND THE ROSE welcomes the artists from SAMBA FOGO back to the stage on December 10, 2022. These talented musicians and dancers will share the culture and art of Brazil and invite the audience to be part of the carnival!  
HAIRSPRAY Tour to Play The Eccles Theater in April 2023 Photo
HAIRSPRAY Tour to Play The Eccles Theater in April 2023
HAIRSPRAY, Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon, will go on sale Friday, November 18 at 10am. This new North American tour, helmed by original director Jack O'Brien and original choreographer Jerry Mitchell, will play April 11 - 16, 2023 in Salt Lake City at the Eccles Theater. 

From This Author - Tyler Hinton

Tyler Hinton has been a contributing editor at BroadwayWorld since January 2012. He has a BA from Brigham Young University (BYU) in Communications with an emphasis in Public Relations and a minor i... (read more about this author)


Review: Mandy Patinkin at the Eccles Theater was Unconventional and UnforgettableReview: Mandy Patinkin at the Eccles Theater was Unconventional and Unforgettable
November 21, 2022

MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE played the Eccles Theater for one night only on Saturday, November 19, 2022, spotlighting the stage and screen star’s distinctive singing, acting and personality.
Review: Hale Centre Theatre's THE LITTLE MERMAID is MagicalReview: Hale Centre Theatre's THE LITTLE MERMAID is Magical
November 20, 2022

Disney’s THE LITTLE MERMAID on Hale Centre Theatre’s Centre Stage in Sandy is an oceanic paradise of possibilities--you never know what new visual delight might be in store.
Review: Pioneer Theatre Company's Broadway-Bound SHUCKED Deserves to Be a Corn-Fed HitReview: Pioneer Theatre Company's Broadway-Bound SHUCKED Deserves to Be a Corn-Fed Hit
October 31, 2022

The world premiere of the Broadway-bound musical comedy SHUCKED, currently playing at Pioneer Theatre Company, is hilariously corny with story and song as sweet and juicy as fresh, buttered corn on the cob. It’s an unexpected show that grows on you as it goes along, and like kernels stuck in your teeth, it stays with you long after. 
Interview: Tony Winner Robert Horn on His New Broadway-Bound Musical SHUCKEDInterview: Tony Winner Robert Horn on His New Broadway-Bound Musical SHUCKED
October 29, 2022

Robert Horn won a Tony for TOOTSIE, adapted his own book of the musical 13 for its Netflix adaptation, and has written a number of television projects, including TEEN BEACH MOVIE and TEEN BEACH 2.  Generous and genuinely funny, he recently spoke with BroadwayWorld about his involvement in this new project.
Review: Fabulous SISTER ACT at Hale Center Theater Orem Has SoulReview: Fabulous SISTER ACT at Hale Center Theater Orem Has Soul
October 15, 2022

SISTER ACT at Hale Center Theater Orem has the glitz and glamour of a disco queen and the heart and soul of a woman of the cloth. 