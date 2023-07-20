Review: Hale Centre Theatre's FINDING NEMO, JR. is a Splashy Good Time

Disney’s FINDING NEMO, JR. is currently playing matinee performances on Hale Centre Theatre’s Centre Stage in Sandy as part of the Hale Arts and Education Program. With a tuneful score from the Oscar-winning composers of FROZEN and the theatre’s renowned production values on display, it’s a splashy good time for the whole family.

FINDING NEMO, JR. (book, music, and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, book adapted by Lindsay Anderson, music adapted by Myrna Conn) is a stage show based on the 2003 Pixar animated film, a version of which has been playing at Disney’s Animal Kingdom since 2006. When clownfish Marlin is separated from his young child, Nemo, he searches the ocean desperately with the help of his new friend, Dory.

Maxwell Sperry leads the youth cast as Marlin with poise and pathos. Other memorable performers include Tessie Smith as Nemo, Jaimee Monson as Dory, Eva Calloway as Crush, and Charlie Hatch as Gill.

The costumes by Peggy Willis are vivid and imaginative, if sometimes ambiguous. The scenic design by Jenn Taylor seamlessly wraps around the current NEWSIES set giving no sign that this isn’t the only show currently running on the stage, including large artistic blue waves and bright, whimsical aquatic plants.

The lighting by Emma Belnap and video/projection design by Josh Shipley together carry the audience to the big blue world of the ocean floor with mesmerizing results.

FINDING NEMO, JR. plays through July 28, 2023. For tickets, call the box office at 801-984-9000 or visit www.hct.org.

Photo Credit: Hale Centre Theatre