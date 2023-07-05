Review: BEAUTIFUL at Tuacahn is Broadway Caliber

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL runs through August 19 at Tuacahn.

By: Jul. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Broadway's Original Tarzan Josh Strickland & More in Tuacahn Product Photo 1 Photos: See Josh Strickland in TARZAN at Tuacahn
World Premiere of New Musical THE PRINCIPLE WIFE To Play The Covey Center Next Month Photo 2 World Premiere of New Musical THE PRINCIPLE WIFE To Play The Covey Center Next Month
Review: RELATIVE SPACE at Creekside Theatre Fest is Intense and Contemplative Photo 3 Review: RELATIVE SPACE at Creekside Theatre Fest is Intense and Contemplative
Salt Lake Acting Company to Present SLAC'S SUMMER SHOW: A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOO Photo 4 Salt Lake Acting Company to Present SLAC'S SUMMER SHOW: A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD

Review: BEAUTIFUL at Tuacahn is Broadway Caliber

The Broadway replica production of BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL, currently playing in Tuacahn’s indoor Hafen Theatre, is Broadway caliber—a moniker that should never be used lightly but in this case is wholly and completely warranted. 

BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL (book by Douglas McGrath) tells the life story of Carole King using her songs and those of her contemporaries, especially Gerry Goffin, Cynthia Weill, and Barry Mann. The Broadway production was nominated for a slew of Tony Awards in 2014, winning Best Actress for star Jessie Mueller. As a 16-year-old, King sells her first song and meets her writing partner and husband-to-be Goffin. The life they share together and with friends and fellow songwriters Weill and Mann is filled with friendly competition and fraught with personal difficulties, but the troubles only help King to truly discover her own voice.

Much of the cast has played these roles before, many on the national tour and Broadway, and it shows.  The Broadway-worthy performances are electrifying from the first to the last, with every character flawlessly embodied. 

Sara Sheperd is the epitome of a star as she brings young Carole King to life (immediately following her stint in the role at The Muny).  Matthew Amira as Gerry Goffin is a fantastic scene partner as they together represent a loving yet turbulent relationship in its highs and lows.

Their friendly rivals in the songwriting business are played to perfection by Taylor Aronson as Cynthia Weil and Ryan Farnsworth as Barry MannJames Clow as Don Kirshner brings just the right combination of business-like aloofness and affable warmth.

The vocals of every single actor are pristine, including all supporting and ensemble players.  Briana Brooks deserves special praise for her simply divine rendition of the Shirelles’ “Will You Love Me Tomorrow.”

Director/choreographer team David Ruttura and Joyce Chittick, who were both heavily involved in the direction of the Broadway and national tour productions, recently reproduced Marc Bruni’s organic direction and Josh Prince’s smooth choreography, along with the Broadway iteration’s resplendent physical production, at Ogunquit Playhouse for the U.S. regional theatre premiere (adding their own unique touches) before transferring it to Tuacahn with a mostly refreshed cast.

The replicated design matches the minimalist but electrifying vibe of Carole King and her music. The sparse but satisfying sets by Derek McClane and setting-establishing costumes by Alejo Vietti, along with Ethan Steimel’s new lighting design, work and play together to create the world that created the music of a generation and beyond.

Don’t pass up the chance to see this miracle of a regional production!

BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL runs through August 19, 2023 at Tuacahn.  For tickets, call the box office at 1-800-746-9882 or Click Here.

Photo Credit: Tuacahn




RELATED STORIES - Salt Lake City

1
Wasatch Theatre Company Continues Summer Season With The Annual PAGE-TO-STAGE FESTIVAL Big Photo
Wasatch Theatre Company Continues Summer Season With The Annual PAGE-TO-STAGE FESTIVAL Bigger Than Ever!

Wasatch Theatre Company will continue its summer season with the annual Page-to-Stage Festival featuring three full productions, staged readings, and workshops August 10-September 11 at the Regent Street Black Box at the Eccles Theater in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah.

2
Review: CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Tuacahn is a Confectionary Delight Photo
Review: CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Tuacahn is a Confectionary Delight

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at the Tuacahn Amphitheatre is a confectionary delight for families to enjoy together. 

3
Review: BEAUTIFUL at Tuacahn is Broadway Caliber Photo
Review: BEAUTIFUL at Tuacahn is Broadway Caliber

The Broadway replica production of BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL, currently playing in Tuacahn’s indoor Hafen Theatre, is Broadway caliber—a moniker that should never be used lightly but in this case is wholly and completely warranted.

4
Exclusive: A Snapshot of Time at Tuacahn Photo
Exclusive: A Snapshot of Time at Tuacahn

It’s July 1, 2023, 6 p.m., 105 degrees Fahrenheit.  Tuacahn Center for the Arts in the red rock wilderness of southern Utah is abuzz with activity, but it feels like any other day in the regional theatre’s summer season, which spans from May to October each year.  With an annual budget of approximately $25 million, it employs more than 300 visiting and local artisans, performers, and staff, not including the countless volunteers. 

From This Author - Tyler Hinton

Tyler Hinton has been a contributing editor at BroadwayWorld since January 2012. He has a BA from Brigham Young University (BYU) in Communications with an emphasis in Public Relations and a minor in T... (read more about this author)

Review: CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Tuacahn is a Confectionary DelightReview: CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Tuacahn is a Confectionary Delight
Review: BEAUTIFUL at Tuacahn is Broadway CaliberReview: BEAUTIFUL at Tuacahn is Broadway Caliber
Exclusive: A Snapshot of Time at TuacahnExclusive: A Snapshot of Time at Tuacahn
Review: RELATIVE SPACE at Creekside Theatre Fest is Intense and ContemplativeReview: RELATIVE SPACE at Creekside Theatre Fest is Intense and Contemplative

Videos

Video: Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Talk Broadway Barks Video Video: Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Talk Broadway Barks
Watch the Full PBS A CAPITOL FOURTH Event Video
Watch the Full PBS A CAPITOL FOURTH Event
New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle Video
New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle
Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL Video
Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL
View all Videos

Salt Lake City SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Romeo and Juliet
Utah Shakespeare Festival (6/21-9/08)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tarzan
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (5/20-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Raisin in the Sun
Utah Shakespeare Festival (6/23-9/08)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Play That Goes Wrong
Utah Shakespeare Festival (6/30-10/07)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Timon of Athens
Utah Shakespeare Festival (7/14-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# West Side Story
West Valley Performing Arts Center (8/03-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Coriolanus
Utah Shakespeare Festival (7/15-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sleepy Hollow: The Musical
West Valley Performing Arts Center (10/05-10/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pirates of Penzance
Off Broadway Theater (8/04-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (7/15-10/20)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You