Review: BEAUTIFUL at Tuacahn is Broadway Caliber

The Broadway replica production of BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL, currently playing in Tuacahn’s indoor Hafen Theatre, is Broadway caliber—a moniker that should never be used lightly but in this case is wholly and completely warranted.

BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL (book by Douglas McGrath) tells the life story of Carole King using her songs and those of her contemporaries, especially Gerry Goffin, Cynthia Weill, and Barry Mann. The Broadway production was nominated for a slew of Tony Awards in 2014, winning Best Actress for star Jessie Mueller. As a 16-year-old, King sells her first song and meets her writing partner and husband-to-be Goffin. The life they share together and with friends and fellow songwriters Weill and Mann is filled with friendly competition and fraught with personal difficulties, but the troubles only help King to truly discover her own voice.

Much of the cast has played these roles before, many on the national tour and Broadway, and it shows. The Broadway-worthy performances are electrifying from the first to the last, with every character flawlessly embodied.

Sara Sheperd is the epitome of a star as she brings young Carole King to life (immediately following her stint in the role at The Muny). Matthew Amira as Gerry Goffin is a fantastic scene partner as they together represent a loving yet turbulent relationship in its highs and lows.

Their friendly rivals in the songwriting business are played to perfection by Taylor Aronson as Cynthia Weil and Ryan Farnsworth as Barry Mann. James Clow as Don Kirshner brings just the right combination of business-like aloofness and affable warmth.

The vocals of every single actor are pristine, including all supporting and ensemble players. Briana Brooks deserves special praise for her simply divine rendition of the Shirelles’ “Will You Love Me Tomorrow.”

Director/choreographer team David Ruttura and Joyce Chittick, who were both heavily involved in the direction of the Broadway and national tour productions, recently reproduced Marc Bruni’s organic direction and Josh Prince’s smooth choreography, along with the Broadway iteration’s resplendent physical production, at Ogunquit Playhouse for the U.S. regional theatre premiere (adding their own unique touches) before transferring it to Tuacahn with a mostly refreshed cast.

The replicated design matches the minimalist but electrifying vibe of Carole King and her music. The sparse but satisfying sets by Derek McClane and setting-establishing costumes by Alejo Vietti, along with Ethan Steimel’s new lighting design, work and play together to create the world that created the music of a generation and beyond.

Don’t pass up the chance to see this miracle of a regional production!

BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL runs through August 19, 2023 at Tuacahn. For tickets, call the box office at 1-800-746-9882 or Click Here.

Photo Credit: Tuacahn