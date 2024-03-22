Review: Claybourne Elder at SLAC is a Distinctive Experience

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Claybourne Elder: I WANT TO BE BAD is a one-man concert and comedy show from the Utah native and Broadway star that entertains, draws you in, and ultimately pulls at the heartstrings. It runs for five shows through Sunday, March 24 at Salt Lake Acting Company as part of the theatre’s Making Space for Artists program.

Claybourne Elder’s burnished vocals, gentle manner, and sharp humor combine to create a distinctive experience that feels close to home for Broadway fans in Utah. It’s very funny, artistically fulfilling, and emotionally uplifting. He evens skillfully plays the violin at one point, joining his talented accompanist, Rodney Bush.

Elder gives tributes to his friends Stephen Sondheim and Patti LuPone (who has recorded a cheeky pre-show announcement) with stories and warm words. Sondheim numbers include “Moments in the Woods” from INTO THE WOODS, and the highlight of the evening—a passionate “Finishing the Hat” from SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE.

Other memorable songs that tell parts of Elder’s journey from gay child growing up in Springville to married father with his own son in New York include “Part of Your World” from THE LITTLE MERMAID, “The Trolley Song” from MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS, Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” and “Hey, Kid” from IF/THEN.

It’s a satisfying homecoming for this Utah premiere to take place in SLAC’s unique venue—the historic 19th Ward Meetinghouse of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, built in 1896. Elder, who was raised a Latter-day Saint, shares amusing memories of church meetings as a boy and later explores the elusiveness of faith in a way that is meaningful and universal.

To buy tickets, call Salt Lake Acting Company at 801-363-7522 or visit www.saltlakeactingcompany.org.

Claybourne Elder currently plays John Adams on HBO’s hit series THE GILDED AGE and was most recently seen on Broadway in the Tony Award-winning revival of COMPANY starring Patti LuPone. He is a Grammy, Screen Actors Guild Award, Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel nominee and is known for his performances on Broadway in BONNIE AND CLYDE, SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE, TORCH SONG, and SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM at the Hollywood Bowl. He began his career originating the role of Hollis in Sondheim’s ROAD SHOW; he also originated the role of Ollie in Tennessee William’s ONE ARM. Other credits include: DO I HEAR A WALTZ at City Center, ALLEGRO at Classic Stage, TWO BY TWO (starring Jason Alexander), VENICE at The Public Theatre, Georgio in PASSION, Tony in WEST SIDE STORY, Joe in ANGELS IN AMERICA, Curly in OKLAHOMA, Wolf/Cinderella’s Prince in INTO THE WOODS, and Gaston in BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. He also played Pete O’Malley in the CW’s THE CARRIE DIARIES. His solo show has played to sold out crowds across the country and in London. Recently he launched an initiative called City of Strangers to provide free tickets to Broadway shows for people who might not have the means. They have given away over 3,000 tickets and have gained unexpected attention nationally being featured on This American Life, CBS This Morning and The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Photo Credit: Claybourne Elder