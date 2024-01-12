Repertory Dance Theatre's REGALIA Challenges Non-Dancers To Choreograph On a Professional Company

Five brave souls have taken on the challenge to not only raise funds for RDT, but choreograph on the world-renowned company in just 4 hours.

By: Jan. 12, 2024

Repertory Dance Theatre celebrates 58 years of revolutionary modern dance with a new twist for their annual fundraiser, REGALIA, on March 2, 2024, at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center. In a groundbreaking fusion of creativity, artistry, and philanthropy, Repertory Dance Theatre will present REGALIA: So You Think You Can Choreograph. This exciting new version of  REGALIA invites non-dance professionals to step into the limelight and choreograph for a professional dance company, promising an evening of unparalleled excitement, entertainment, and community support.

Five brave souls have taken on the challenge to not only raise funds for RDT, but choreograph on the world-renowned company in just 4 hours. Ranging from a local restauranteur to an academic program coordinator, each challenger must raise $2,000 to enter and will work with a group of RDT dancers and community members to create a brand new work. They will each be paired with an RDT mentor who will help bring their vision to life and help them learn about the process of choreography, stimulate ideas, movement, themes, and help prepare them for the event.

Abbie St. Vaughan is an academic program coordinator at the University of Utah. While growing up dancing as a child, she has not had any professional training. In reflecting on her pursuit of this challenge, Abbie says "I haven't had as much of a creative outlet for the last few years, as adult responsibility has inevitably steered me away from artistic pursuits, which is why I am so excited to make space for dance in my life again with REGALIA and explore this part of myself at a whole new stage of my life."

Loren Lambert has been a worker's compensation and disability attorney for the past 30 years. As a lifelong creative, Loren takes RDT's Prime Movement class every Saturday. He wants to thank RDT, his family, and his business staff from the depths of his heart for equipping, supporting and provisioning him to participate in this wonderful event as both a student and a guide. 

Lorie O'Toole teaches Family and Parenting Classes to refugees and immigrants as they get reestablished in Utah. She has enjoyed dance her whole life and participated in various small productions with her children, but never choreographed. Through some personal life experiences, Lorie envisions this challenge as a way to share, connect, and empathize with others as we go through life's journey here, in the world to come and find strength and support from those around us.
 
Eddee Johansen, a self-described "dance dad with a dream," is a local restauranteur. After watching his daughters dance their whole lives he is excited to take the stage and create something of his own. "I've decided to participate in RDT's "So You Think You Can Choreograph" fundraiser, a thrilling opportunity that allows me to showcase my hidden choreographic talents (or lack thereof!). It's not just about the dance; it's about supporting the incredible impact that dance, and specifically RDT, has had on my children and our community."

Dr. Richard Jaffe is a retired radiologist at Primary Children's Hospital. He is a former Board Chair of Repertory Dance Theatre and has been attending RDT performances since the 1970s. Now he's ready to try his hand at choreography.

------

While there will be no "winner" of REGALIA, each piece will be shown to the audience, and a panel of judges to offer insight and give award. Everyone wins in this celebration of community choreography.

Ticket holders are invited to watch these choreographers at work while enjoying hors d'oeuvres and drinks from Utah Food Services and perusing extravagant silent auction packages. Throughout the performance, audience members will be invited to raise funds for RDT's various programs including arts-in-education, creative aging, and more.
 

How REGALIA works:


7:00-7:15 pm // INTRODUCTION Everyone gathers in the theater to meet the choreographers and watch RDT perform.

7:15-8:15 pm // CHOREOGRAPHY IN PROCESS Guests are invited to watch choreographers work in studios, enjoy drinks & heavy appetizers from Utah Food Services, and peruse silent auction items.

8:15 pm // PERFORMANCE All pieces are performed in the Jeanne Wagner Theatre. A panel of judges will provide insight and awards. Audience members are invited to raise funds for RDT's various programs.

9:15 pm // MIX & MINGLE All are welcome up onto the stage for dancing and dessert with the choreographers and dancers. Learn More




