Repertory Dance Theatre Returns With EMERGE 2024 Next Year

Performances run January 2-4 at the Rose Wagner.

By: Dec. 01, 2023

Returning for the eighth season, Repertory Dance Theatre presents an evening of choreography by the RDT dancers and Artistic Staff featuring dancers from the community. EMERGE 2024, presented in the Leona Wagner Black Box Theatre, will feature all-new choreography featuring performers and groups from across the Wasatch Front. 

RDT prides itself on being not only a revolutionary institution of modern dance, but also an incubator for dancers and choreographers. RDT company members are encouraged to be technically proficient dancers, inspiring teachers, as well as innovative choreographers. Continuing RDT's 58th season of COMMUNITY, EMERGE features works by Nicholas Cendese, Lauren Curley, and Megan O’Brien, Jon Kim, among others, who will be working with community groups to connect dancers of all ages from across the valley. 

RDT’s Artistic Associate, Nicholas Cendese grew up studying with Tanner Dance and now returns to this renowned institution to set new work on some of their gifted young students. Additionally, Cendese will be setting work on students from South Valley Creative Dance, a studio he owns in Sandy.

RDT dancers will be creating new work for students attending the company’s Winterdance Workshop, running January 2-4 at the Rose Wagner. Fifth-year dancer, Jonathan Kim, will be choreographing and performing a solo using improvisational techniques, while third-year company member, Megan O'Brien will be working with a group of freelance dancers from the community.

RDT's rehearsal director and former dancer, Lauren Curley will be collaborating with dance teachers from across the Salt Lake Valley. RDT loves the opportunity to spotlight the abilities of outstanding instructors who typically work behind the scenes to make Utah a major dance center in the nation.   

EMERGE affirms RDT’s commitment to nurturing choreographers who are thrilled to be working with so many talented dancers of all ages and backgrounds as a way to build and connect to our community.   


