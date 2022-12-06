Repertory Dance Theatre Presents EMERGE 2023

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Performances run January 6-7, 2023.

Dec. 06, 2022  
Returning for the seventh season, Repertory Dance Theatre presents an evening of choreography by the RDT dancers and Artistic Staff with dancers from the community. EMERGE 2023, presented in the Leona Wagner Black Box Theatre, will feature all-new choreography featuring performers and groups from across the Wasatch Front.

RDT prides itself on being not only a revolutionary institution of modern dance, but also an incubator for dancers and choreographers. RDT company members are encouraged to be technically proficient dancers, inspiring teachers, as well as innovative choreographers. Continuing RDT's 57th season of connection, EMERGE features nine works by Nicholas Cendese, Ursula Perry, Lauren Curley, Lindsey Faber, Trung "Daniel" Do, Elle Johansen, Megan O'Brien and Austin Hardy who will be working with community groups to connect dancers of all ages from across the valley.

RDT's Artistic Associate, Nicholas Cendese, and second-year dancer Lindsey Faber grew up studying with Tanner Dance and now return to this renowned institution to set new work on some of their gifted young students. Additionally, ninth-year company member Lauren Curley, will be working with teens from the Winner School.

Ursula Perry, 10th-year company member, will present choreography featuring college-aged dance students from BYU and RDT's Education Associate, Austin Hardy, who will be creating new work for students attending the company's Winterdance Workshop, running January 2-4 at the Rose Wagner. Fem Dance Company, dedicated to representing and empowering women in dance, is partnering with Elle Johansen and Trung "Daniel" Do teams with Altitude Dance Company out of West Valley City.

Nicholas Cendese is once again collaborating with dance teachers from across the Salt Lake Valley. Cendese loves the opportunity to spotlight the abilities of outstanding instructors who are typically working behind the scenes to make Utah a major dance center in the nation.

EMERGE confirms RDT's commitment to nurturing choreographers who are thrilled to be working with so many talented dancers of all ages and backgrounds as a way to build and connect to our community.

