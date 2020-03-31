Repertory Dance Theatre Finds New Ways To Dance And Share Dance In Times Of Crisis

Repertory Dance Theatre, the nation's premiere modern dance repertory company, continues to be a revolutionary institution amid times of social distancing and virus concerns.



In their 54th season, RDT is working to continue reaching patrons in new ways, particularly in the field of dance education. Since it's founding, RDT has been serving Utah's teachers and students with free or discounted arts-in-education services. These services range from teacher workshops, lecture demonstrations, movement classes, and core curriculum learning. With school being postponed until at least May 1, the Company is working to continue to reach teachers & students in this difficult time.



RDT has converted our blog to an online resource for teachers, though is open to everyone. Almost all teachers (from elementary to universities) have moved to an online learning environment and RDT has created a variety of lesson plans specifically for this new form of education.



As of today, the Company has uploaded over 20 new lesson plans for teachers to use from home. These lesson plans include everything from lessons for high school dance teachers to share with their students to exercises for elementary teachers (and parents) to share with their young movers.



See Online Lesson Plans>>



Additionally, RDT has uploaded full versions of current repertory with permission from choreographers. Along with each video are extensive resources about the creation of the piece, lesson ideas, discussion questions, and more. They are designed to be shared with students but are available to anyone looking for a way to fill their screens with groundbreaking art.



RDT is also working with Utah Education Network to share lecture demonstrations, student performances, and more with teachers across the state. With the upcoming performance of EARTH TONE being postponed, RDT will share a video with teachers to share with their students who will no longer have the ability to see the performance live in the theatre.



See Online Video Library>>



On top of these educational resources, RDT is continuing to hold their weekly classes for adults through RDT's Dance Center on Broadway. Teachers are teaching from their homes using ZOOM meetings six days out of the week. In the first week, the classes averaged about 40 students per class from across the country. The classes have been offered for free for the first 2 weeks, and starting on April 1 will move to a "pay what you can" model.



RDT is committed to paying the teachers who are providing such a great service and in order to that, will begin charging a nominal fee. However, RDT is aware that this is a difficult time for many so any amount students are able to pay will be accepted.



See the full schedule of classes>>



This is a challenging time for everyone, and while it is definitely not "business as usual" for Repertory Dance Theatre, the Company is committed to continuing to create, perform, and perpetuate the art of modern dance in any way that we can.

