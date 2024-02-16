Repertory Dance Theatre  Announces The Hiring of Alex Pham For 2024-2025 Season

Repertory Dance Theatre has announced the appointment of have Alexander Pham to join RDT beginning its 2024-25 season.



Alex is an accomplished performer and teacher who has been a member of LED, Boise, ID; Spectrum Dance Theater, Seattle WA; and TU Dance, St Paul, MN. Most recently, Alex has been a member of the Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company since 2021.



Repertory Dance Theater and Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company will support one another in the artistic and creative endeavors undertaken by each. Both have a long history of presenting exceptional artistic programs that have a deep and lasting impact on Utah and the nation.



RDT and Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company understand that some of their greatest assets are the exceptional dance artists and performers that dedicate years to the organizations, living the mission and message at the heart of the companies and transforming it into living art.



During the past 60 years, there have been times when the dance artists of one company transition and become members of the other. These kinds of transitions support and deepen the wore and can serve to bring the community together in comradery and understanding.

About Repertory Dance Theatre

RDT is the nation's oldest and most successful repertory dance company. Unlike conventional modern dance organizations, we present you with a diverse range of modern dance styles and choreographers paired together in dynamic and unexpected performances.

Since 1966, RDT has pushed the boundaries of modern dance, while preserving and celebrating its legacy. It was radical when we beat out the big city stalwarts and Utah dancers received a Rockefeller Foundation grant to establish the nation's first repertory dance company.