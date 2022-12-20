Regional Premiere of CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY & More Announced for Tuacahn 2023 Season

As 2022 drifts into the rearview mirror, the dawning of a new year at Tuacahn is bringing a fresh level of excitement that can only mean one thing: A new Broadway season is coming!

Looking ahead, the 2023 summer season promises to be one of "Pure Imagination," filled with "Beautiful" stories bringing "Two Worlds" together and getting the message of love and compassion "Out There" for the world to share.

Featuring the regional premiere of Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory in the Outdoor Amphitheatre and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical inside the Indoor Hafen Theatre, along with Outdoor Amphitheatre productions of Tarzan and The Hunchback of Notre Dame this season there are stories, music and messages that everyone will love. Joining the lineup in December will be Irving Berlin's White ChristmasThe Musical.

"We have two brand new productions that people haven't seen anywhere unless they saw them on Broadway or the national tour, and we have two shows back by popular demand, plus a holiday classic," said Scott Anderson, artistic director for Tuacahn. "To me, that's the perfect lineup."

And while there is so much to say about all four of these musicals, both Anderson and Shari Jordan, associate artistic producer, couldn't say enough about Beautiful.

"I've been trying to get 'Beautiful' here ever since I saw it on Broadway," Jordan said.

Filled with familiar tunes by Carole King and many of her contemporaries, like "You've Got A Friend," "One Fine Day," "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling" and more, Anderson said it just might be his favorite thing he's seen on Broadway in the last 20 years.

"It has a much more intimate feel to the show than some of these 'jukebox musicals,'" Anderson said. "She started as a songwriter at a very young age and how she transitioned into a performer is very unique and a really exciting part of the show."

Despite opening day being months away, set designs and construction are already underway for Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, designed by the same creative team who handled last year's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and the 2021 Beauty and the Beast.

"We love what they do, and we are very excited to have them continue," Anderson said.

And while the creative teams are dreaming up the look and feel of each musical, actors around the nation are dreaming of the possibility of being cast during the audition tour that kicks off in January.

"We have some really exciting possibilities for casting in these shows," said Kevin Smith, Tuacahn CEO. "Every year it is amazing the level of talent clamoring to be part of the Tuacahnn family."

Season packages for the 2023 Broadway season are on sale now. Log onto www.tuacahn.org for details or call the box office at 435-652-3300.