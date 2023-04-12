Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

RDT's Ring Around the Rose Presents PYGMALION PRODUCTIONS

The performance is on May 13.

Apr. 12, 2023  
Repertory Dance Theatre's "Ring Around the Rose" will welcome Pygmalion Productions to the stage on May 13, 2023, at 11:00 am. This Utah theatre staple will present an interactive show using the artificial intelligence chatbot, Chat GPT.

Professional actors Brenda Hattingh and Teresa Sanderson will use ChatGPT to build short plays. The audience will be invited to provide words to input into the chatbot to create a short play. The actors will then improv the play on the spot with help from the audience!

ChatGPT is, "an artificial intelligence trained to assist with a variety of tasks." More specifically, though, it is a language model designed to produce human-like text and converse with people, hence the "Chat" in ChatGPT. - Tom's Guide

Pygmalion Productions will also be in production of their spring show, Near Mint. The Ring Around the Rose show will be performed on the set of this play so audience members will get a behind-the-scenes look at a professional theater production!

As is always the case with Ring Around the Rose, the show will be wiggle-friendly show and delight young audiences while introducing them to the world of theater.




