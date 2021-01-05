RDT Presents Virtual Choreographic Showcase Featuring Work By The RDT Dancers & Staff

Returning for the fifth season, Repertory Dance Theatre presents an evening of choreography by the RDT dancers and Artistic Staff that audiences can enjoy from their homes. EMERGE, an on-demand, virtual performance beginning January 16, features all-new work.

RDT prides itself on being not only a revolutionary institution of modern dance, but also an incubator for dancers and choreographers. RDT dancers are encouraged to be technically proficient dancers, inspiring teachers, as well as innovative choreographers.

EMERGE will feature work by five of the current RDT dancers, as well as Artistic Associate, Nicholas Cendese. Also featured is the winner of the 2019 New Century Dance Project, Rebecca Aneloski.

Seventh-year company member, Jaclyn Brown, has created solos for each of the RDT company members accompanied by live musician, Nate Anderson. "I have been dancing with RDT for 7 years, and have been changed by my experiences here...especially with the other dancers," says Brown about her work. "They are all incredible artists, and I wanted to spend some one-on-one time with each of them to reflect and celebrate all that we've been through together."

RDT's Artistic Associate, Nicholas Cendese will be presenting an upbeat and playful piece reflecting on various experiences we have all had throughout the pandemic to the music of Doris Day

Originally slated to premiere on EARTH TONE in April, Rebecca Aneloski, the winner of the New Century Dance Project choreography competition in 2019, will present Ode to You. The piece is a contemplation on society's effect on the earth. Featuring music by Michael Wall inspired by the poem "Auld Lang Syne" by Robert Burns , Aneloski uses the melody of this song as a call to action and to encourage the audiences who see this work to remember our earth. "Should Old Acquaintance be forgot, and never come to mind?"

Lauren Curley, a company dancer since 2014, will present a duet with RDT dancers Trung "Daniel" Do and Jonathan Kim . In a year with so many unexpected changes, Curley decided to focus on a simple, cathartic work, that celebrates the strenth of the dancers.

Other RDT dancers who will be presenting work include Dan Higgins, Trung "Daniel" Do, and Jonathan Kim

Like the previous shows in RDT's 55th season, this performance will be in a virtual, on-demand setting. Audience members will be able to watch the performance for up to a week from their time of purchase, or up to two times through.

RDT is proud to give this opportunity to our dancers. After five years of presenting this show, it is always both exciting and inspiring to see the immense talent of the RDT dancers presenting work of their own.

The virtual performance is available starting January 16, 2021 online at rdtutah.org/shows/emerge.