Prospero Arts CYRANO, FROM NOWHERE Gives A New Twist On A Classic Tale

Cyrano, From Nowhere is a meaningful, metaphysical comedy, the classic story of Cyrano that is turned on its... nose. With strong sci-fi elements, national Kennedy Center award-winning playwright Mahonri Stewart and director Jarom Brown explore the classic story with new insight, humor, and romance, all while keeping the iconic love triangle of Cyrano, Roxanne, and Christian intact. Cyrano, the man with the big nose and the sharp tongue, seeks meaning and love in his life, but he does not go unchallenged or critiqued as a cyborg alien species and a jealous, nearly omnipotent being interrupt his search.

Jakob Smith Tice plays the lead role of Cyrano, the poetic swordsman with the gargantuan nose. Tice revels in both the classic aspects of the character as well as the science fiction spin, "I've never played a character quite like this before, nor do I think such an individual has been contrived for the stage. Cyrano is still a Renaissance Man, but in this version the setting is not exactly 17th Century France. The best way I can describe this version of Cyrano is that he is part Shakespeare, part Elephant Man, and part 'Q' from Star Trek."

Stewart, whose plays have been performing on Utah stages for over 15 years, as well as performances through the United States and other countries, is particularly excited for the premiere of this play, "I wrote Cyrano, From Nowhere years ago when I was getting my MFA in Arizona. The class assignment was to write some sort of adaptation, and my mind went to Cyrano, a character I have loved since I was young. But to adapt a play into another play meant that I had to bring a new spin to it, and it occurred to me that the historical Cyrano-who Edmund Rostand's original play was based on-was an early science fiction writer. I wanted to combine my love for classical theatre and my geeky interests in science fiction, while still playing with the tension between Cyrano's noble (some would say foolhardy and arrogant) sense of individualism that clashes with his ignored need for love and community."

In considering a director, Stewart got his first pick for this project, Jarom Brown. "I've worked with Jarom on another project where I was the producer and I was deeply impressed with his grasp of working with poetic works that played with classical themes and inclinations. With his sort of classical training, while still having a geek chic side to him that not only gets, but relishes my references to Star Trek and Doctor Who, Jarom is a perfect storm to lead this play."

Cyrano, From Nowhere is produced by Prospero Arts and Media, and performs March 13, 14, 16, 20, and 21 at Third Space Studios, 247 West Center Street, Provo, UT at 7:30 pm. $15 general admission, $12 for students, teachers, military, and seniors. Further information will be on Prospero Arts and Media's website: https://prosperoarts.weebly.com/

Tickets can be purchased ahead of time through EventBrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cyrano-from-nowhere-tickets-97476098635?aff=ebdssbeac





