Plan-B Theatre Announces 30th Anniversary Subscription Series

Given current events, Plan-B Theatre has shifted its typical November-April schedule forward to February-June.

The company will be busy with several exciting projects between now and then (watch for a separate announcement later this month about free events: Radio Hour, the Free Elementary School Tour, the Script-In-Hand Series and something new)!

To celebrate its 30th Anniversary, Plan-B will share three world premieres by Utah playwrights-three plays about being seen, being heard and feeling connected.

P.G. ANON by Julie Jensen

February 25-March 7, 2021

A tale of fear, fury and reproduction from Utah's most produced playwright, in partnership with Planned Parenthood Association of Utah.

From the author of SHE WAS MY BROTHER (which was part of our 20th Anniversary!) and CHRISTMAS WITH MISFITS.

ART & CLASS by Matthew Ivan Bennett

April 15-25, 2021

A Latina art teacher fights for her job and reputation in Northern Utah after she's accused of showing "pornography" to a sixth-grade class.

From the author of RADIO HOUR, BLOCK 8, DI ESPERIENZA, MESA VERDE (which was part of our 20th Anniversary!), ERIC(A) and A/VERSION OF EVENTS.

LOCAL COLOR by Tatiana Christian, Chris Curlett, Dee-Dee Darby-Duffin, Tito Livas

June 3-13, 2021

Short plays from the Theatre Artists of Color Writing Workshop: DoLs by Dee-Dee Darby-Duffin (a comedy about two nerdy girls who become fast friends in the most awkward situation imaginable); GUISE by Chris Curlett (a dramedy about two friends (re)defining masculinity in today's world); ORGANIC by Tito Livas (a dark comedy about love, perception and Grindr); and SUCIDE BOX by Tatiana Christian (an even darker comedy about the deadlier side of customer service).

Subscriptions available for $60 at planbtheatre.org or 801.297.4200.





