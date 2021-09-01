Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos & Video: Utah Shakespeare Festival Presents CYMBELINE

Utah Shakespeare Festival's CYMBELINE By William Shakespeare runs through October 9, 2021 at the Eileen and Allen Anes Studio Theatre.

Utah Shakespeare Festival's CYMBELINE By William Shakespeare runs through October 9, 2021 at the Eileen and Allen Anes Studio Theatre.

Check out photos and video of the production below!

A rarely performed play of intrigue and deception in the face of steely resolve, Cymbeline contains some of the Bard's most wonderous language, leading us through wild plot twists, mistaken identities and a heart-rending quest for love. When Imogen's father wrongfully banishes her soul-mate, the princess must embark on a near mythic quest to prove her fidelity, escape her stepmother's dastardly plot, and reclaim her love. In this fantastical work from the zenith of Shakespeare's talent, the improbable becomes probable as kind strangers, dastardly villains, ghosts, gods, and long-lost princes pave the road to Happily Ever After.

For more information visit: https://www.bard.org/plays/2021/cymbeline

Photo credit: Utah Shakespeare Festival, copyright 2021.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


