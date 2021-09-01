Photos & Video: Utah Shakespeare Festival Presents CYMBELINE

Utah Shakespeare Festival's CYMBELINE By William Shakespeare runs through October 9, 2021 at the Eileen and Allen Anes Studio Theatre.

A rarely performed play of intrigue and deception in the face of steely resolve, Cymbeline contains some of the Bard's most wonderous language, leading us through wild plot twists, mistaken identities and a heart-rending quest for love. When Imogen's father wrongfully banishes her soul-mate, the princess must embark on a near mythic quest to prove her fidelity, escape her stepmother's dastardly plot, and reclaim her love. In this fantastical work from the zenith of Shakespeare's talent, the improbable becomes probable as kind strangers, dastardly villains, ghosts, gods, and long-lost princes pave the road to Happily Ever After.

