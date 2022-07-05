Photos: First Look at WONDERLAND at Tuacahn Amphitheatre

Throughout his career, Frank Wildhorn has built a good portion of his success by taking popular stories and making them even more compelling using his signature style of music, a modern twist, a fresh perspective - or, more often - all of the above. Now Wonderland has been molded into a production so big, so spectacular, only the Tuacahn Amphitheatre can hold it all.

Get a first look at photos below!



Based on the writings of Lewis Carroll, this contemporary version of "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland" and "Through the Looking Glass" was born out of Wildhorn's fictional explanation for the defunct elevator on the 46th floor of his New York City high-rise.



Pushed to her limits by the demands of motherhood, a failing marriage and an intense work environment, Alice's connection to reality is skewed when, in a dream, she aligns herself with the title character from Alice in Wonderland and works through a variety of obstacles including a Cheshire Cat with a Latin flair, the delightfully dotty Queen of Hearts and the malicious Mad Hatter.



Showcasing a cast of roughly 36 actors and directed by Gabriel Barre, who has worked with Wildhorn on numerous projects over the years, each member of the ensemble enjoys distinction with their own character line.



This journey is taking place now through Oct. 21 in the Tuacahn Amphitheatre alongside Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, along with Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story happening inside the Hafen Theatre. For details and tickets log onto TUACAHN.ORG or call the box office at 435-652-3300.