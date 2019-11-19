Photo Flash: Hale Center Theater Orem Presents A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Celebrate the season with HCTO's original musical retelling of Charles Dickens' beloved A Christmas Carol - the classic story of the three Christmas spirits who give penny-pinching Ebenezer Scrooge a chance to redeem his life of selfishness. An annual tradition or a heart-warming addition to your family's Christmas season.

Hale Center Foundation for the Arts and Education is a not-for-profit performing arts center whose mission is to provide a high quality, intimate theatrical experience while maintaining affordable ticket prices; furnish an excellent venue for artists to express their talents and gain valuable experience; and invest in people by providing a positive place for children and adults to learn and perform.

For more information visit www.haletheater.org

Photo Credit: Suzy Oliviera



Chris Brower

