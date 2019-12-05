PTC Now Accepting Non-Perishable And Canned Goods For The Utah Food Bank This Holiday Season

Pioneer Theatre Company (PTC) is asking its patrons of The Play That Goes Wrong to bring canned and non-perishable food items to support Utah Food Bank. Continuing a 9-year history of giving, Pioneer Theatre Company is partnering up with Utah Food Bank this year to support those who are food insecure and need assistance this holiday season.

"Pioneer Theatre Company's donations have gone a long way in the fight against hunger," said Ginette Bott of Utah Food Bank. "We're very grateful for the wonderful support of the community, and those who need the help deeply appreciate it."

For those interested in donating, please place your items in the barrels that are located in the lobby. Any contribution helps, but please be sure that the item isn't expired. The barrels will stay in the lobby throughout the run of the production of The Play That Goes Wrong, which will be December 6 - 21, 2019.



Donations can be brought in at any time, from 10 a.m. to close of show

Monday - Thursday, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.



Pioneer Theatre Company (PTC) is located in the

Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre, 300 South 1400 East, Salt Lake City



Now celebrating its 58th season, the award-winning PTC is Utah's Premiere Professional Theatre and a leading arts organization of the West. Led by Artistic Director Karen Azenberg and Managing Director Christopher Massimine, PTC promotes community-building and education though presenting world-class productions; developing new socially resonant and universal work; hosting talks, lectures, and workshops that engage a versatile and inclusive demographic, while celebrating diversity in culture and society; and serving as the connecting bridge between art and scholarship as an affiliate of the University of Utah.

Founded in 1904, Utah Food Bank has operated under various names but remains true to its mission of Fighting Hunger Statewide by providing food to a statewide network of 150 emergency food pantries and agencies. Last fiscal year, Utah Food Bank distributed 43.3 million pounds of food and goods, the equivalent of approximately 36.1 million meals, to families and individuals in need. For more information about Utah Food Bank, visit www.utahfoodbank.org.





