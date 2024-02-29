POTUS is Coming to Wasatch Theatre Company This Spring

The next play in Wasatch Theatre Company’s 26th season is POTUS Or, Behind Every Great Dumba** Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive by Selina Fillinger. The show will open on a Monday–April 1st–and run through April 6th at the Regent Street Black Box in downtown Salt Lake City.

The President has some problems, including a slip of the tongue and an anal abscess. It's up to the women of the White House to try to protect him from utter embarrassment including his Chief of Staff and his wife, the First Lady. Things are even more complicated when the President decides to pardon his sister who shows up at the White House unannounced. To top it off, the President's mistress is roaming the halls. How will it all end? It will be an hilarious ride for sure. This is a Utah premiere after a successful Broadway run. Written by Selina Fillinger. This play is for mature audiences only. Contains strong language and sexual themes and would likely be rated R if it were a movie.

The play features an ensemble of diverse actors including Dee Dee Darby Duffin, Michelle Hall, Stacey Jenson, Misha Balinton, Maddie Bell, Vickie Pugmire, and Comet Higley. Directed by Jim Martin, who is also the Executive Director of Wasatch Theatre Company.

Wasatch Theatre Company was awarded resident status at the Regent Street earlier this year. Other Regent Street residents include Sting and Honey Theatre, Utah Contemporary Guitar, and Jaks.

Tickets are available at the Wasatch Theatre Company website or through ArtTix.