POSSESSIVE! The Musical Comes to Wasatch Theatre Company This Month

The show will run September 22-30 at the MId-Valley Performing Arts Center in Taylorsville.  

By: Sep. 13, 2023

Wasatch Theatre Company opens its 26th season with the staged premiere of the musical by local playwright Possessive!.  The show will run September 22-30 at the MId-Valley Performing Arts Center in Taylorsville.  

Possessive! The Musical is a comedy musical about demonic possession (I know, another one of those…). It follows a family in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania in the year 2000 as they learn about family, love, and togetherness thanks to a demon inhabiting their son’s body.

It features an original pop punk/punk rock score, with music, book and lyrics by Spencer Ford, orchestrations by Alec Lowe. Come for the laughs, come for the music, come for the 2000s nostalgia, just come see the first fully staged performance of this new musical!

Playwright Spencer Ford said, “I was inspired by the music and movies I grew up with to create something a whole family would enjoy. If folks don’t feel uplifted by the messages about found family and accepting the people you love as they are, they can be uplifted by the nonstop comedy and sick guitar riffs.”

Tickets are available at the Wasatch Theatre Company website or through ArtTix at Click Here.




