On Pitch Performing Arts to Present GREAT TUNA Starting This Week

The production runs October 7th – October 22nd on Friday and Saturday nights only.

Oct. 02, 2022  
On Pitch Performing Arts will celebrate its first community theater production produced on their newly built Creator's Stage with the opening "Great Tuna" on Friday, October 7th. For a limited 6 show run, the off-Broadway hit features two actors creating the entire population of Tuna, Texas in a tour de farce of quick-change artistry in this hilarious send-up of small-town morals and mores. Celebrating the inaugural performance of a newly constructed stage and featuring OPPA!'s Executive Director, and Board President changing costumes and characterization faster than a jack rabbit runs from a coyote. 2 actors, 20 roles, 1 great night of theater!

"Remolded and built completely by our volunteers, this new black box style stage provides a second performance space to our venue," says Danielle Bendinelli, OPPA! Development Director. "Not only has it allowed us to expand or Children's Education Department offerings, but we have also announced the Creator's Series season, bringing 4 additional community theater productions to our annual line-up. This series will be geared more towards intimate, small cast, non-musical plays."

OPPA!'s 2023 Creator's Series Season will include "The Laramie Project", "Daddy Long Legs", "A Tuna Christmas" and "The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)". The Creator's Stage and Series is made possible in part by members of the On Pitch Performing Arts Creator's Club and their generous monthly donations.

Greater Tuna:

October 7th - October 22nd. Friday and Saturday nights only.
Located at On Pitch Performing Arts: 4587 N Main Street, Layton, UT 84041
Limited Seating. General Admission Tickets: $12 plus fees.
Theatre Doors open at 6:30pm with performances beginning at 7:00pm
Tickets available through our website or by calling the Box Office at 385.209.1557

Production Highlights:
Starring Brandon Stauffer and Dan Tate
Directed by Rachel Helwig
Production Team, Daniel Cook

For more information and ticketing please see the link below:
https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2200506®id=92&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.onpitchperformingarts.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

A special thank you to Rice Media Group, Davis Chamber of Commerce, Layton City RAMP, George and Dolores Dore Eccles Foundation, First Community Bank, Sorenson Legacy Foundation, Utah Division of Arts and Museums and the National Endowment of the Arts for their sponsorships and continued support.


About On Pitch Performing Arts:

Established in 2016, a 501c(3) nonprofit, we exists to educate, entertain, and inspire children, adults and audiences with theatrical productions that range from musicals, plays, and new works; we train and support the next generation of theatre artists; we provide arts education programs that promote life-long learning; and we celebrate the power of theatre to bring together our community.





October 2, 2022

On Pitch Performing Arts will celebrate its first community theater production produced on their newly built Creator’s Stage with the opening “Great Tuna” on Friday, October 7th.  For a limited 6 show run, the off-Broadway hit features two actors creating the entire population of Tuna, Texas in a tour de farce of quick-change artistry in this hilarious send-up of small-town morals and mores.
