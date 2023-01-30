OPPA! Brings The Magic Of CINDERELLA To Life

On Pitch Performing Arts production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella opens this Friday, February 3rd. Kicking-off OPPA!'s 2023 season lineup of amazing shows highlighting strong character leads and fantastic music. Inspired by the acclaimed 1997 teleplay starring Brandy and Whitney Houston, this version of the magical fairy tale is reborn with Rodgers & Hammerstein hallmarks of originality, charm and elegance. Adapted for the stage, with great warmth and more than a touch of hilarity, this romantic story will warm the hearts of children and adults alike.



"Directing Cinderella has reminded me about the magic of theatre and how important that magic is in our lives" says Brandon Stauffer, Executive Director of On Pitch Performing Arts. "The creative team and cast have brought to life one of the most iconic shows of our time and every turn is full of magic and unbelievable talent. I could not be more excited to share this show with our community."



Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella:

February 3rd - 25th

Friday, Saturday, Monday & Thursday

Matinee and Evening performance options

This show is double-cast



Located at the On Pitch Performing Arts: 4587 N Main Street, Layton, UT 84041

Reserved Seating Tickets: Adults-$17.50, Student/Child-$15.50, Senior /Military-$14.50

Theatre Doors open at 7:00pm with performances beginning at 7:30pm

Tickets available through our website or by calling the Box Office at 385.209.1557



PRODUCTION TEAM HIGHLIGHTS:

Directed by Brandon Stauffer

Music Director, Jared Daley

Costume Designers: Stacey Haslam

