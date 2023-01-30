Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

OPPA! Brings The Magic Of CINDERELLA To Life

Performances run February 3rd – 25th.

Jan. 30, 2023  
OPPA! Brings The Magic Of CINDERELLA To Life

On Pitch Performing Arts production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella opens this Friday, February 3rd. Kicking-off OPPA!'s 2023 season lineup of amazing shows highlighting strong character leads and fantastic music. Inspired by the acclaimed 1997 teleplay starring Brandy and Whitney Houston, this version of the magical fairy tale is reborn with Rodgers & Hammerstein hallmarks of originality, charm and elegance. Adapted for the stage, with great warmth and more than a touch of hilarity, this romantic story will warm the hearts of children and adults alike.

"Directing Cinderella has reminded me about the magic of theatre and how important that magic is in our lives" says Brandon Stauffer, Executive Director of On Pitch Performing Arts. "The creative team and cast have brought to life one of the most iconic shows of our time and every turn is full of magic and unbelievable talent. I could not be more excited to share this show with our community."

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella:
February 3rd - 25th
Friday, Saturday, Monday & Thursday
Matinee and Evening performance options
This show is double-cast

Located at the On Pitch Performing Arts: 4587 N Main Street, Layton, UT 84041
Reserved Seating Tickets: Adults-$17.50, Student/Child-$15.50, Senior /Military-$14.50
Theatre Doors open at 7:00pm with performances beginning at 7:30pm
Tickets available through our website or by calling the Box Office at 385.209.1557

PRODUCTION TEAM HIGHLIGHTS:
Directed by Brandon Stauffer
Music Director, Jared Daley
Costume Designers: Stacey Haslam




Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of A DISTINCT SOCIETY at Pioneer Theatre Company Photo
Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of A DISTINCT SOCIETY at Pioneer Theatre Company
Pioneer Theatre Company (PTC), Utah’s premier professional theatre, will present PTC alum Kareem Fahmy’s A Distinct Society. The production, a world premiere in association with TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, runs January 27 through February 11. Check out the photos here!
Interview: Kareem Fahmy on His New World Premiere Play A DISTINCT SOCIETY at Pioneer Theat Photo
Interview: Kareem Fahmy on His New World Premiere Play A DISTINCT SOCIETY at Pioneer Theatre Company
BroadwayWorld had the chance to speak with Kareem Fahmy about his new play A DISTINCT SOCIETY, currently receiving a world premiere at Pioneer Theatre Company in association with TheatreWorks Silicon Valley.
VIDEO: Hale Center Theatres THE LITTLE MERMAID Photo
VIDEO: Hale Center Theatre's THE LITTLE MERMAID
Get a first look at Hale Center Theatre's incredible production of The Little Mermaid, on stage through January 28th.
Review: Jessica Vosk Leaves Audience At Utah Valley Universitys Noorda Center Ch Photo
Review: Jessica Vosk Leaves Audience At Utah Valley University's Noorda Center Cheering For More - Twice
What did our critic think of JESSICA VOSK LEAVES AUDIENCE BEGGING FOR MORE - TWICE at Noorda Center For The Performing Arts?

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of A DISTINCT SOCIETY at Pioneer Theatre CompanyPhotos: First Look at the World Premiere of A DISTINCT SOCIETY at Pioneer Theatre Company
January 28, 2023

Pioneer Theatre Company (PTC), Utah’s premier professional theatre, will present PTC alum Kareem Fahmy’s A Distinct Society. The production, a world premiere in association with TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, runs January 27 through February 11. Check out the photos here!
Pygmalion Theatre Company Presents MOUNTAIN MEADOWS Next MonthPygmalion Theatre Company Presents MOUNTAIN MEADOWS Next Month
January 19, 2023

Pygmalion Theatre Company continues its 2022/23 season with the world premiere of 'Mountain Meadows' by Utah playwright Debora Threedy, directed by Morag Shepherd, from Feb. 17 to March 4 at the Rose Wagner Center for Performing Arts located at 138 West Broadway in downtown Salt Lake City.
Wasatch Theatre Company Presents THE FINAL ACTWasatch Theatre Company Presents THE FINAL ACT
January 17, 2023

Wasatch Theatre Company continues its 25th season with the world premiere of George Plautz's THE FINAL ACT.  THE FINAL ACT is a comedy about the perils of friendship and how a group of friends address tests to their friendship.  The show runs February 3-14 at the Regent Street Black Box at The Eccles, located at 144 South Regent Street in downtown Salt Lake. 
World Premiere of A DISTINCT SOCIETY by Kareem Fahmy to Open at Pioneer Theatre Company This MonthWorld Premiere of A DISTINCT SOCIETY by Kareem Fahmy to Open at Pioneer Theatre Company This Month
January 11, 2023

Pioneer Theatre Company will present PTC alum Kareem Fahmy’s A Distinct Society. The production, a world premiere in association with TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, runs January 27 through February 11.
RDT's REGALIA Offers Four Aspiring Choreographers the Chance to Create Work For RDTRDT's REGALIA Offers Four Aspiring Choreographers the Chance to Create Work For RDT
January 10, 2023

Repertory Dance Theatre celebrates 57 years of revolutionary modern dance with their annual fundraiser and choreographer competition, REGALIA, on February 4, 2023, at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center. Returning LIVE for the first time in three years, the competition brings four talented and aspiring choreographers the chance to win a commission for RDT in the 2023-2024 season. 
share