OPPA! Announces Free Online Series of Concerts and Reunion Specials

OPPA! has announced their FREE online series of concerts and reunion specials, streaming live on our Facebook page.



Their first free virtual concert on Saturday March, 28th, 2020 will feature cast members from your favorite shows around the area not just at OPPA!; Hello, Dolly!, Tuck Everlasting, Les Misérables, Aida, and more! The concert will also feature their OPPA! Players singing songs dedicated to shows through out Utah that have been postponed or canceled.



Their second online event in the free series will be Tuesday March 31st, 2020 as we bring together the cast of our very first show NUNSENSE! Our cast reunion will feature the original cast and crew. Learn about the backstage secrets, the process, and more! This is the first of our reunion episodes that will feature the shows from OPPA! With the original cast and crew!



During this uncertain time they wanted to create an online series that was free and available for families to watch at home and enjoy some theatre together. With the restrictions on groups and social distancing we felt that as an arts organization the best thing we could do was create free resources to allow our community to continue enjoying the arts.



OPPA! exists to educate, entertain, and inspire children, adults and audiences with theatrical productions that range from musicals, plays, and new works; we train and support the next generation of theatre artists; we provide arts education programs that promote life-long learning; and we celebrate the power of theatre to bring together our community.



For more information please visit their website at www.onpitchperformingarts.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter





