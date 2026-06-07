MY FAIR LADY Trailer Released for Hale Centre Theatre's New Production

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Hale Centre Theatre has released a new trailer for its current production of MY FAIR LADY, offering audiences a glimpse into the company's ambitious staging of the beloved Lerner and Loewe classic now running on the theatre's Centre Stage in Sandy, Utah.

MY FAIR LADY, with a book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, is adapted from George Bernard Shaw's PYGMALION. The musical follows Eliza Doolittle, a Cockney flower seller who undergoes an unlikely transformation under the tutelage of the imperious phonetics professor Henry Higgins. The score includes some of the most enduring songs in the American musical theatre canon, among them "I Could Have Danced All Night," "On the Street Where You Live," and "Get Me to the Church on Time."

The production plays on Hale Centre Theatre's Centre Stage, the company's flagship in-the-round venue, which places audiences in close proximity to the action and demands a particularly inventive approach to large-scale musical staging. The run continues through July 11, with tickets available at the theatre's website.

BroadwayWorld previously reviewed the production, calling it a pleasurably gratifying new exploration of a classic. Hale Centre Theatre is also currently presenting the regional premiere of HARMONY on its Jewel Box Stage, which earned a rave review from BroadwayWorld as a riveting post-Broadway premiere.

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