MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT Opens This Month at On Pitch Performing Arts

OPPA!’s production of Monty Python’s Spamalot opens Friday, October 27th. Lovingly ripped off from the classic film comedy Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Monty Python’s Spamalot retells the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table, and features a bevy of beautiful show girls, not to mention cows, killer rabbits, and French people. Did we mention the bevy of beautiful showgirls? The outrageous, uproarious, and gloriously entertaining story of King Arthur and the Lady of the Lake will delight audiences as they search for the Holy Grail and “always look on the bright side of life.”



Under the direction of Ashley Ramsey, the creative team has taken a new approach to the classic show. Think Comic book meets multiverse meets Monty Python. With Characters “lovingly ripped off” from classic comics and heroes this telling of the story is sure to please all audience members.



“In thinking about this show I had a realization that these well-known characters lend themselves to other well-known characters” says Ashley Ramsey, Director of Spamalot. “So, with the help of an imaginative and creative production team we set out to place this story in a comic book. To tell this story with new connections and observations about how the multiverse of heroes can exist outside of the movies and come to life on our stage. The cast and crew of this show have done something magical and if this show was a comic book it would be a real page turner for sure!”



Spamalot

October 27th – November 11th.

Located at On Pitch Performing Arts: 587 N Main Street, Layton, UT 84041

Reserved Seating: $12.50 - $17.50

Theatre Doors open at 7:00pm with performances beginning at 7:30pm

Tickets available through our website or by calling the Box Office at 385.209.1557



Directed by Ashley Ramsey

Musical Direction by Elinor Blankenship

Set and Costume Design by Brandon Stauffer

Prop Design by Dan Tate

Stage Management and Lighting Design by Laura Crossett

Sound Design by Josh Rice



