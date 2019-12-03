Loge Gallery At PTC Presents LOST IN THE WOODS

Pioneer Theatre Company presents the Loge Gallery show Lost in the Woods by Stephanie Saint-Thomas. The exhibit will include painted artwork from Saint-Thomas. It will be on display during the production of The Play That Goes Wrong.

Born in Spain to artist parents, then raised in France, Holland, and Utah, Stephanie Saint-Thomas draws on her upbringing's landscapes to influence her work. Saint-Thomas notes that "The natural world provides an endless supply in inspiration, and I am drawn to express my emotions often on acrylic sheets or wood, where paints seem to float magically on the smooth surface, often absent of traditional brushstrokes."

i??For this exhibition, Saint-Thomas is displaying a large collection of her work, including a current collection of paintings and jewelry, as well as, for the first time in over 20 years, a selection of hand-painted boxes, mirrors and tables created in her signature technique. All the works of art are signed, one of a kind originals, and there are no prints or reproductions of any kind.

To purchase works, contact Box Office: 801-581-6961/ https://www.pioneertheatre.org/loge-gallery/.





Related Articles Shows View More Salt Lake City Stories

More Hot Stories For You