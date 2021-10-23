Layton's On Pitch Performing Arts to Present RENT This November

Based loosely on Puccini's opera La Boheme, Jonathan Larson's RENT follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in New York's Lower East Side, all under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. RENT is presented by On Pitch Performing Arts (OPPA!) in partnership with Umbrella Theatre Company as part of their 2021 Community Theatre Season. With a cast made up of entirely local talent, this important story is not to be missed. RENT deals with themes and topics that may not be suitable to all audiences. We are rating this reading PG-13.

"RENT is one of those shows that's not often done in our area", says Executive Director Brandon Stauffer. "But it offers an important look into humanity and opens up discussion about things that need to be discussed in today's world. You won't regret coming to see it!"

OPPA!'s production of RENT will have performances on November 5th, 6th, 8th, 11th, 12th, 13th, 15th, 18th, 19th, & 20th. Ticket information can be found here, or by calling the Box Office at 385.209.1557