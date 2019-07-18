Kristin Chenoweth And More Announced For Deer Valley Music Festival Week Six

The fourth performance of the Deer Valley Music Festival Chamber Concert Series will be graced with the compositions of Mozart, Arvo Pärt and Brahms as the Utah Symphony and pianist Aristo Sham perform their music, conducted by Deer Valley Music Festival Principal Conductor Conner Gray Covington.

The concert will take place at St. Mary's Church in Park City on Wednesday, July 31 at 8 PM. Tickets to the performance start at $40 and are on sale now. All tickets can be purchased at deervalleymusicfestival.org or by calling (801) 533-6683.

The Utah Symphony will perform Tchaikovsky's 1812 Overture alongside live cannon fire from Cannoneers of the Wasatch with Deer Valley Music Festival Principal Conductor Conner Gray Covington directing the annual festival favorite. The night of Tchaikovsky will continue with a festival debut from Ukrainian pianist Anna Fedorova as she performs Tchaikovsky's Piano Concerto No. 1. The concert will take place on Friday, August 2 at 7:30 PM at the Deer Valley Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater. Tickets to the performance start at $38 and are on sale now. Tickets and lodging information are available by calling (801) 533-6683 or online at deervalleymusicfestival.org.

Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth's performances have commanded the attention of audiences for years, and will do so again as she returns to the Deer Valley Music Festival. With the Utah Symphony and guest conductor Mary Mitchell Campbell, she will perform her most memorable songs from "Wicked," "Glee" and more on Saturday, August 3 at 7:30 PM at the Deer Valley Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater. Tickets to the performance with Kristin Chenoweth start at $52 and are on sale now. Tickets and lodging information are available by calling (801) 533-6683 or online at deervalleymusicfestival.org.



Subscription, group, and VIP tickets for the Deer Valley Music Festival are on sale now. Prices are subject to change and increase $5 on the day of the performance. Children three years of age and under are free in the General Admission section. No ticket is required. Programming and guest artists subject to change. Performance tickets and lodging information are available by calling (801) 533-6683 or online at deervalleymusicfestival.org.





