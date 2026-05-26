Kayenta Arts' Summer Arts Showcase to Celebrate New Work By Southern Utah Artists

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Kayenta Arts will present Summer Arts Showcase, a monthlong celebration of original work from Southern Utah artists, taking place throughout June at the Center for the Arts at Kayenta. This dynamic, multidisciplinary showcase features entirely new works spanning music, theater, poetry, film, and visual art-offering audiences a vibrant snapshot of the region's creative voices. Dates & details below.

Made possible by a generous grant from the Mellon Foundation, Summer Arts Showcase is part of Kayenta's Local Arts Ambassadors Program, which uplifts artists from within the Southern Utah community by providing resources, time, and space to create and share new work. Complementing this initiative, Kayenta's Creative Residency Program-also supported by Mellon-brings nationally recognized artists to the region to develop original projects inspired by the area's distinctive desert landscape and creative spirit.

Together, these programs are helping to build a thriving, interdisciplinary arts ecosystem-one that supports emerging artists, fosters experimentation, and connects audiences with the voices shaping today's cultural landscape.

"There is a rapidly growing arts scene in Southern Utah, and our Summer Arts Showcase is a direct investment in where that momentum can lead," said Miranda Wright, Executive Director of Kayenta Arts. "By launching new initiatives at Kayenta Arts, we're supporting regional and national working artists while creating the conditions for creativity, collaboration, and innovation to thrive. We are grateful to the Mellon Foundation for their investment in us."

Summer Arts Showcase artists include visual artist Addison Kanoelani, authors Sara Flannery Murphy and Amanda Empey, theater artist Ashlie Chaston, musicians Glenn Webb and Dylan Thomas Gavin, filmmaker Wendy Bird Womack, and others. All performance tickets are pay-what-you-choose $10-30. Details below.

SUMMER ARTS SHOWCASE PROGRAMMING

Addison Kanoelani: Thresholds: The Liminal Sky

Opening Social: Friday, June 5, 5-7:00pm

June 6-June 30, open during Center hours (9am-5pm daily)

Judy & Tim Terrell Lobby

Kayenta Arts presents Thresholds: The Liminal Sky by Addison Kanoelani, a visual art exhibit that explores the liminal space of transformation-an in-between state where identity shifts but has not yet resolved. Through layered abstraction and embedded fiber optic light, the work creates an immersive environment of change and quiet potential. Kayenta Arts will host a related Art Talk Friday, June 19, 7:30pm alongside a screening of Wendy Womack's short film, RE.

No admission price to attend the opening social or view the gallery. Artwork will be available for purchase. https://kayentaarts.org/portfolio/thresholds-the-liminal-sky/

Caught in a Loop LIVE with Dylan Thomas Gavin

Thursday, June 12, 7:00pm

Kayenta Outdoor Theater

Caught in a Loop LIVE with Dylan Thomas Gavin is a one-night-only live album recording experience! Audience members are invited to watch as every rhythm, harmony, and melody is built and layered in the moment by one-man-band Dylan Thomas Gavin.

Tickets: $10-$30 https://kayentaarts.org/portfolio/caught-in-a-loop-live-with-dylan-thomas-gavin/

Devised Music & Theater, Glenn Webb & Ashlie Chaston: The Delirium of Beethoven

Saturday, June 13, 7:30pm & Sunday, June 14, 3:00pm

The Lorraine Boccardo Theater

This devised theater piece (created from scratch by an ensemble rather from a pre-existing script) features new music and theater, created by local musician Glenn Webb, local theater artist Ashlie Chaston, and a company of musicians and actors. In The Delirium of Beethoven, a dissatisfied musician, Quinn stumbles upon the great composer & musician, Beethoven, who has strangely arrived to the modern world. Suddenly, Quinn's world is opened up to the possibility of something new. An avant-garde, collaborative production emerges from the power of original live music incorporated into unique contemporary theatre.

Tickets: $10-$30 https://kayentaarts.org/portfolio/the-delirium-of-beethoven/

Short Film Screening & Art Talk - Thresholds: Art in Between

Friday, June 19, 7:30pm

The Lorraine Boccardo Theater

The short film RE by filmmaker Wendy Bird Womack tells the story of two sisters who reunite three years after escaping an abusive cult and discover that recovery looks different for everyone. At this special preview screening, audiences will get a first look at the film and have the opportunity to share feedback. The film runs 15 minutes and will be presented alongside Addison Kanoelani's Art Talk, Thresholds: Art in Between.

Tickets: $10-$30 https://kayentaarts.org/portfolio/short-film-screening-art-talk/

Musetrap: Sara Flannery Murphy

June 21-27 Open Installation

Friday, June 26, 5PM Workshop

Center for the Arts at Kayenta

This generative, interactive, and tongue-in-cheek installation invites participants to tap into the collective, messy force of human creativity by setting a trap for muses. Audiences can experience this installation two ways: join creator Sara Flannery Murphy on June 26 for a guided workshop with hands-on exercises and a lecture. Or, visit this "thrift store of ideas" during the open installation period, following your own instincts.

Tickets: $10-$30 https://kayentaarts.org/portfolio/musetrap/

Poetry Jams: Thresholds with Amanda Empey

Saturday, June 27, 8PM

Kayenta Outdoor Theater

Join Kayenta Arts for a collaborative poetry jam with local poets and musicians, hosted by local author Amanda Empey. Expect an engaging mix of spoken word, community energy, and creative expression. The theme is "Thresholds".

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