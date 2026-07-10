KAYENTA NEW PLAY LAB to Return for Fourth Year With Six Playwrights

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Kayenta Arts will present its 2026 Kayenta New Play Lab, now in its fourth year, offering theater artists and audiences an opportunity to develop and experience new theatrical works. Six playwrights, selected by a panel of local and nationally-recognized experts, will participate in 10-day development residencies. The 2026 Kayenta New Play Lab playwrights are Tyree Marshall (Los Angeles, CA),Lisa Quoresimo (Cedar City, UT), Rook Reilley (St. George, UT), Peter Sham (Cedar City, UT), Chandra Thomas (Los Angeles, CA), Jennie Webb (Los Angeles, CA). Visiting professionals will join local actors for public readings, scheduled throughout the month of August and hosted at the Center for the Arts at Kayenta.

At the culmination of each residency, New Play Lab artists' works are presented as staged readings, followed by post-show discussions where local audiences can offer feedback. Theater enthusiasts, aspiring writers, and performing arts fans are invited to join in to celebrate and join the process of creating new, original theater works.

'Our New Play Lab invites audiences into a part of the creative process they rarely get to experience. Rather than seeing a finished production, they witness new work taking shape and have the opportunity to contribute meaningful feedback. It's a partnership between artists and community, and one that makes new work even richer,' comments Miranda Wright, Executive Director, Center for the Arts at Kayenta.

About New Play Lab

Each New Play Lab playwright will receive a preliminary readthrough, followed by internal feedback from participating artists. A five-day uninterrupted writing residency follows, with three days of active rehearsal with visiting and local actors and guest director, and culminating in two staged readings in front of a public audience. After each staged reading, the playwrights will receive feedback from dramaturgs, performers, and audience members.

Following the New Play Lab, a community panel composed of audience members will select a play from the Lab to be produced for Kayenta's 2027-28 season. Tickets: $10-$25, $100 Package for all 6 Play.

Am I a Good Dog? by Rook Reilley (St. George, UT)

Max returns to their hometown years after moving away only to find a missing poster with their face on it. A dramedy exploring identity, family, queerness, and life in rural Utah.

Friday, August 7, 7:30pm

Saturday, August 8, 3pm

A Matter of Perspective by Lisa Quoresimo (Cedar City, UT)

A historical drama examining a battle of the minds between rivals, the creation of Florence's Duomo, and the forgotten woman whose genius led to its creation.

Saturday, August 8, 7:30pm

Sunday, August 9, 3pm

The Franklin Event by Peter Sham (Cedar City, UT)

Benjamin Franklin finds himself materialized in the modern day, as part of a theatrical parlor show hosted by a historian who knows everything about him. The two discuss modern life, philosophy, and the complex legacy of the founding fathers.

Friday, August 14, 7:30pm

Saturday, August 15, 3pm

If the Creek Don't Rise by Tyree Marshall (Los Angeles, CA)

A drama/science fiction set in the rural south, following two women in their fight for survival in a dystopic post-Civil War America.

Saturday, August 15, 7:30pm

Sunday, August 16, 3pm

Wound Care by Jennie Webb (Los Angeles, CA)

A series of encounters follows a woman as she works to secure reparations from the State of California for women like her estranged mother, who were victims of forced sterilization programs.

Friday, August 21, 7:30pm

Saturday, August 22, 3pm

Untitled Plantation Wedding Play by Chandra Thomas (Los Angeles, CA)

A destination wedding at a former plantation forces two lifelong friends to confront difficult questions about history, privilege, and identity.

Saturday,August 22, 7:30pm

Sunday, August 23, 3pm

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