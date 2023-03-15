Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

JOURNEY Comes to RDT's Ring Around The Rose

The performance will take place on April 8.

Mar. 15, 2023  
RDT's Ring Around the Rose season continues with another unforgettable, interactive experience with REPERTORY DANCE THEATRE on April 8 in the Leona Wagner Black Box Theatre. As the presenters of this monthly performance series, RDT will hit the stage themselves to present excerpts from their narrated matinee concert, JOURNEY... 120 years of modern dance.

This artistic "journey" includes samples of RDT's prestigious historic repertory linked with narration to give audiences a greater understanding and appreciation of the history of modern dance. RDT will provide information that links the social and cultural history influencing the creation of masterful work by America's leading choreographers.

RDT's historic repertory includes choreography by American Masters: Isadora Duncan, Ruth St. Denis, Ted Shawn, Michio Ito, Helen Tamiris, Doris Humphrey, Charles Weidman, Martha Graham, José Limón, Merce Cunningham, Donald McKayle, Lar Lubovitch, and Ishan Rustem. The work of these renowned choreographers will be presented in an accessible and wiggle-friendly format for audiences of all ages.

Additionally, audience members will be invited to participate both on stage and from their seats to create a wiggle-friendly environment for all ages. On a scale from 1-10, the level of interaction will be about a 5, with multiple opportunities for children to participate on stage.

Tickets are available for just $6 or $20 for a family of 4.




