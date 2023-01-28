Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Interview: Kareem Fahmy on His New World Premiere Play A DISTINCT SOCIETY at Pioneer Theatre Company

A DISTINCT SOCIETY plays through February 11, 2023.

Jan. 28, 2023  
Interview: Kareem Fahmy on His New World Premiere Play A DISTINCT SOCIETY at Pioneer Theatre Company

BroadwayWorld had the chance to speak with Kareem Fahmy about his new play A DISTINCT SOCIETY, currently receiving a world premiere at Pioneer Theatre Company in association with TheatreWorks Silicon Valley. According to the official description:

"A sleepy library that strategically straddles the U.S. and Canadian borders becomes an unlikely meeting place for separated families. Winner of the Next Act! New Play Summit, Fahmy tells the story of five people from different countries and cultures choosing between breaking the law or saving themselves, while trying desperately to understand one another. Alliances are built and broken, borders are straddled, but love and human connection prevail."

Kareem Fahmy is an award-winning Canadian-born playwright and director of Egyptian descent. He has worked previously at Pioneer Theatre Company and around the country--including Artists Repertory Theatre, City Theatre, InterAct Theatre, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, Writers Theatre, Atlantic Theatre Company, Denver Center, and Northlight Theatre. He is the Co-founder/Chair of the Middle Eastern American Writers Lab. He holds an MFA in Theatre Directing from Columbia University.

Here is what he had to say:

1. How would you describe A DISTINCT SOCIETY?

A DISTINCT SOCIETY is a new play inspired in part by real events that were happening during the so-called "Muslim ban." At the Haskell Free Library and Opera House, a historic building that sits right over the border between Quebec and Vermont, families separated by the ban were meeting each other. Because the library is in both Canada and America, it was essentially a "loophole" and became a safe space for these separated families. The play is about an Iranian father and his daughter who are attempting to meet at the library. A French-Canadian librarian, a local teenager, and a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer all get pulled into the drama around their reunion.

2. You've mentioned that the play is deeply personal for you. How so?

The town I was born and raised in, Sherbrooke, Quebec, is about thirty minutes from the Haskell Free Library. In telling this story, I'm writing about my home and my experiences growing up as one of the only Middle Eastern kids in a predominately white, French-speaking part of Canada. My parents are immigrants from Egypt, and I grew up speaking three languages (English, French, and Arabic) and practicing Islam in a community where nearly everyone was Christian. As an adult, I moved from Canada to the U.S. (I currently live in New York) so I identify with Canada, America, and the Middle East. A DISTINCT SOCIETY blends those three identities. Also, this play deals with a seismic event in Canadian history and one that shaped my teenage years: the 1995 referendum for Quebec separation. It was during that tumultuous time that I began to understand what a person's political power means and how we put our beliefs into practice through voting. Having felt so powerless throughout much of the Trump administration, I chose to write a play about five people who fall victim to a political system that wants to keep them divided.

3. Why are the themes and messages of A DISTINCT SOCIETY important?

The theme at the heart of this play is one I think we all grapple with: if a political system becomes corrupt and divisive, it will divide and corrupt all the people who live within that system. That's certainly something that's been top of mind for a lot of us lately, and I'm hoping this play can be both entertaining (as well as funny and heartbreaking) while also discussing some vital ideas.

4. What has the process been from writing the script to now mounting it at Pioneer Theatre Company?

This play's been in development for more than three years now and has had a number of developmental steps now culminating in this world premiere at Pioneer. It's truly humbling that my play would be presented in such a large theatre. The play was born out of a specific moment in recent history and I wasn't sure if it would continue to see the light of day after the theatre industry's long Covid shutdown, so it's gratifying that the play's themes and characters have continued to resonate.

5. What has your past experience been like working as a director for PTC?

I love coming to work at PTC and in Salt Lake City in general. This is my fifth project in Utah over the past few years and the reasons I keep coming back is that I love the audiences here. They are so welcoming and generous and always feel really engaged with the art they are seeing.

6. Why should Utah audience members come see the show?

The five characters you'll meet in A DISTINCT SOCIETY are really unique. They represent a number of different cultures, languages, faiths, and viewpoints. And the setting is really special: a library that's literally divided in half by the border. A library is a place full of stories, a place for reflection and community, and I have a feeling the audiences will enjoy spending 95 minutes in the Haskell Free Library.

A DISTINCT SOCIETY plays through February 11, 2023. For tickets, call the box office at 801-581-6961 or visit www.pioneertheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Kareem Fahmy




VIDEO: Hale Center Theatres THE LITTLE MERMAID Photo
VIDEO: Hale Center Theatre's THE LITTLE MERMAID
Get a first look at Hale Center Theatre's incredible production of The Little Mermaid, on stage through January 28th.
Review: Jessica Vosk Leaves Audience At Utah Valley Universitys Noorda Center Ch Photo
Review: Jessica Vosk Leaves Audience At Utah Valley University's Noorda Center Cheering For More - Twice
What did our critic think of JESSICA VOSK LEAVES AUDIENCE BEGGING FOR MORE - TWICE at Noorda Center For The Performing Arts?
ELIJAH Will Be the 40th Anniversary Tanner Gift of Music Concert Photo
ELIJAH Will Be the 40th Anniversary Tanner Gift of Music Concert
Felix Mendelssohn's monumental oratorio Elijah will be the 40th anniversary program in the O.C. Tanner Gift of Music series. The work will be performed in two concerts on Friday and Saturday, February 17 and 18, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. in the Salt Lake Tabernacle.   
Review: Carmen Cusack Triumphed in BRIGHT STAR in Concert at the Eccles Theater Photo
Review: Carmen Cusack Triumphed in BRIGHT STAR in Concert at the Eccles Theater
Carmen Cusack triumphantly returned to her Tony-nominated starring role of Alice Murphy in BRIGHT STAR in Concert, which played the Eccles Theater for one night only on Friday, January 20, 2023.

From This Author - Tyler Hinton

Tyler Hinton has been a contributing editor at BroadwayWorld since January 2012. He has a BA from Brigham Young University (BYU) in Communications with an emphasis in Public Relations and a minor i... (read more about this author)


Review: Carmen Cusack Triumphed in BRIGHT STAR in Concert at the Eccles TheaterReview: Carmen Cusack Triumphed in BRIGHT STAR in Concert at the Eccles Theater
January 21, 2023

Carmen Cusack triumphantly returned to her Tony-nominated starring role of Alice Murphy in BRIGHT STAR in Concert, which played the Eccles Theater for one night only on Friday, January 20, 2023.
Review: AIN'T TOO PROUD at the Eccles Theater is Slick and SleekReview: AIN'T TOO PROUD at the Eccles Theater is Slick and Sleek
January 11, 2023

The national tour of AIN’T TOO PROUD: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS, now playing at the Eccles Theater, breathes life into the origins of the iconic group with slick choreography, sleek design, and dynamo performances.
Best of Utah Theater in 2022: Salt Lake City BWW Reviewer's Favorite ShowsBest of Utah Theater in 2022: Salt Lake City BWW Reviewer's Favorite Shows
December 27, 2022

1. MOULIN ROUGE! at the Eccles Theater, www.broadway-at-the-eccles.com 2. SHUCKED at Pioneer Theatre Company, www.pioneertheatre.org 3. THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA at Hale Centre Theatre, www.hct.org 4. BRIGHT STAR at Hale Center Theater Orem, www.haletheater.org 5. IN THE HEIGHTS at West Valley Arts, www.wvcarts.org Honorable Mentions: ANASTASIA at the Eccles Theater, www.broadway-at-the-eccles.com TREASURE ISLAND at Hale Centre Theatre, www.hct.org
Review: A CHRISTMAS STORY at Pioneer Theatre Company is Warm-HeartedReview: A CHRISTMAS STORY at Pioneer Theatre Company is Warm-Hearted
December 10, 2022

A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL, currently playing at Pioneer Theatre Company is a warm-hearted, wonderfully sentimental reminder of a simpler time.
Review: MOULIN ROUGE! at the Eccles Theater is a Euphoric Heart-Filled ExtravaganzaReview: MOULIN ROUGE! at the Eccles Theater is a Euphoric Heart-Filled Extravaganza
December 3, 2022

The national tour of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL at the Eccles Theater is not just “spectacular spectacular”--it is “spectacular” a million times over with dazzling scenic and lighting design that has to be seen to be believed, and even then it feels unbelievable. The entire production is a luscious extravaganza of visuals and music, thanks to the unparalleled artistic vision of Tony-winning director Alex Timbers and his collaborators. But it’s not just shiny veneer with no substance. Lying just under the surface is a pulsating heart of humanity, filled with love and pain and aspiration, driving the experience to euphoric heights.
share